Weekly planning update for Shoreline Schools
Friday, August 7, 2020
|Briercrest Elementary
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools
(New) Decision Tree for Returning to In-Person Learning
This week, Governor Inslee, State Superintendent Reykdal and State Health Officer Dr. Kathy Lofy announced a decision tree framework to help school districts and local health jurisdictions in determining when to resume in-person learning.
The framework emphasizes that community transmission must be low in order for schools to reopen for in-person learning. They noted that this is difficult and uncharted territory – every other country that reopened its schools only did so when community transmission was low.
The Department of Health’s (DOH) decision tree framework offers metrics based on three COVID-19 activity levels:
- Greater than 75 cases per 100,000 in 14 days is considered a high COVID-19 activity level for a community. At this level, DOH recommends a 100 percent distance learning model with the option of limited in-person learning for those who need it most. Sports and extracurricular activities should remain on pause.
- 25–75 cases per 100,000 in 14 days is considered a moderate COVID-19 activity level. At this level, DOH recommends distance learning, with gradual expansion of in-person education, beginning with elementary students. Most sports and extracurricular activities should continue to remain on pause.
- Below 25 cases per 100,000 in 14 days is considered a low COVID-19 activity level. At this level, DOH recommends full-time in-person learning for all elementary students and hybrid learning for middle and high school, eventually moving to full-time in-person.
King County’s COVID-19 infection rate per 100,000 is 91.5 for the most recently available two-week stretch from July 18-31. Because the rate is above 75, it is considered a high COVID-19 activity level. We will continue to monitor these rates and consult with Public Health – Seattle and King County as we plan for a phased return to in-person learning. You can also monitor these rates and other related data on the Department of Health’s COVID-19 Risk Assessment Dashboard.
We want nothing more than to see our students and staff back in our schools and classrooms. You can help us reach this goal by continuing to wear a mask when around others, following the King County Safe Start Phase 2 guidelines and knowing the symptoms and what to do if you are sick or may have been exposed to someone who is.
You can find more COVID-19 information and resources at coronavirus.wa.gov.
(New) Athletics Update
The WIAA and WESCO have announced updated information for sports seasons. All dates below are tentative and subject to change and health criteria being met. Visit our Athletics Department webpage for the most up-to-date information.
High School Sports Seasons:
- Season 1 - There will be no sports programs occurring during Season 1
- Season 2 (Dec. 28): Boys and Girls Basketball, Boys Swim/Dive, Gymnastics, Wrestling
- Season 3 (Feb. 17): Football, (Mar. 1): Volleyball, Girls Soccer, Girls Swim/Dive, Cross Country, Boys Tennis (pending WIAA approval)
- Season 4 (Apr. 26): Girls Tennis, Softball, Track and Field, Baseball, Golf
- All Season 1 sports for Kellogg and Einstein have been postponed. We will provide updates when more information is available.
Dates for the Family Academy webinars to support families’ knowledge and implementation of Remote Continuous Learning 2.0 will be shared in next Friday’s update.
