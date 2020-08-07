Shoreline Elks are still serving dinner to go on Saturdays
Friday, August 7, 2020
|Their goal is to serve a dinner a minute
so they sell out within an hour
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Come support your local Shoreline Elks and Lake City / Shoreline Emblem Club and grab some dinner and dessert on the run!
Shoreline Elks Teriyaki Chicken Dinner To Go
PLUS Cinnabun Bars for Dessert!
Saturday, August 8th 5:00-6:30pm
$10 cash/check only (no credit/debit cards) -- dinner
$3-$5 -- dessert (depending on quantity desired)
1st come / 1st serve -- Sorry, no RSVPs
Proceeds support the local Elks and Emblem Club, which in turn support the local community.
14625 15th Ave NE
Shoreline, Washington 98155
0 comments:
Post a Comment