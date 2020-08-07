Shoreline Elks are still serving dinner to go on Saturdays

Friday, August 7, 2020

Their goal is to serve a dinner a minute
so they sell out within an hour
Photo by Steven H. Robinson


Come support your local Shoreline Elks and Lake City / Shoreline Emblem Club and grab some dinner and dessert on the run!

Shoreline Elks Teriyaki Chicken Dinner To Go
PLUS Cinnabun Bars for Dessert!

Saturday, August 8th 5:00-6:30pm
$10 cash/check only (no credit/debit cards) -- dinner
$3-$5 -- dessert (depending on quantity desired)
1st come / 1st serve -- Sorry, no RSVPs

Proceeds support the local Elks and Emblem Club, which in turn support the local community.  

14625 15th Ave NE
Shoreline, Washington 98155  



We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

