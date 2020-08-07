Case updates August 6, 2020; DOH reports 11 cases of severe COVID-19 complications in Washington children
Friday, August 7, 2020
The CDC says “MIS-C is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs. Children with MIS-C may have a fever and various symptoms, including abdominal (gut) pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, or feeling extra tired.”
In Washington, six MIS-C cases are nine years old or younger, and five are 10 or older. 40 states have reported a total of 570 cases.
Case updates August 6, 2020
United States
- cases 4,858,327 including 55,836 new cases in the past 24 hours
- deaths 158,880 including 1,249 new deaths in the past 24 hours
Washington state
- cases 61,587 includes 670 new within 24 hours
- hospitalizations 5,890 includes 16 new within 24 hours
- deaths 1,672 includes 19 within 24 hours
King county
- tested 321,806 - 2,880 tests since yesterday
- cases 16,272 - 134 in previous 24 hours
- hospitalizations 2,018 - 12 in previous 24 hours
- deaths 670 - 7 in previous 24 hours
Shoreline
- tested 8,980 - 80 tests in previous 24 hours
- cases 514 - 3 new in previous 24 hours
- hospitalizations 102 - 1 new in previous 24 hours
- deaths 62 - 1 additional death
Lake Forest Park
- tested 1,931 - 17 new tests
- cases 50 - 0 new in previous 24 hours
- hospitalizations 4
- deaths 1
