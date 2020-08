Case updates August 6, 2020; DOH reports 11 cases of severe COVID-19 complications in Washington children

Washington state COVID-19 cases by race/ethniity









The CDC says “MIS-C is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs. Children with MIS-C may have a fever and various symptoms, including abdominal (gut) pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, or feeling extra tired.”





Case updates August 6, 2020

cases 4,858,327 including 55,836 new cases in the past 24 hours

deaths 158,880 including 1,249 new deaths in the past 24 hours

Washington state

cases 61,587 includes 670 new within 24 hours

hospitalizations 5,890 includes 16 new within 24 hours

deaths 1,672 includes 19 within 24 hours

King county

tested 321,806 - 2,880 tests since yesterday

cases 16,272 - 134 in previous 24 hours

hospitalizations 2,018 - 12 in previous 24 hours

deaths 670 - 7 in previous 24 hours

Shoreline

tested 8,980 - 80 tests in previous 24 hours

cases 514 - 3 new in previous 24 hours

hospitalizations 102 - 1 new in previous 24 hours

deaths 62 - 1 additional death

Lake Forest Park

tested 1,931 - 17 new tests

cases 50 - 0 new in previous 24 hours

hospitalizations 4

deaths 1







Eleven cases of rare but serious COVID-19 related condition in children. DOH announced 11 total cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19 in Washington state, three in King and two in Snohomish. MIS-C is a rare but serious condition first identified by health care providers in the United Kingdom in late April.In Washington, six MIS-C cases are nine years old or younger, and five are 10 or older. 40 states have reported a total of 570 cases.Read the DOH release HERE