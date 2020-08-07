Case updates August 6, 2020; DOH reports 11 cases of severe COVID-19 complications in Washington children

Friday, August 7, 2020

Washington state COVID-19 cases by race/ethniity


Eleven cases of rare but serious COVID-19 related condition in children. DOH announced 11 total cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19 in Washington state, three in King and two in Snohomish. MIS-C is a rare but serious condition first identified by health care providers in the United Kingdom in late April.

The CDC says “MIS-C is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs. Children with MIS-C may have a fever and various symptoms, including abdominal (gut) pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, or feeling extra tired.”

In Washington, six MIS-C cases are nine years old or younger, and five are 10 or older. 40 states have reported a total of 570 cases.

Read the DOH release HERE.

Case updates August 6, 2020

United States
  • cases 4,858,327 including 55,836 new cases in the past 24 hours
  • deaths 158,880 including 1,249 new deaths in the past 24 hours
Washington state
  • cases 61,587 includes 670 new within 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 5,890 includes 16 new within 24 hours
  • deaths 1,672 includes 19 within 24 hours
King county
  • tested 321,806 - 2,880 tests since yesterday
  • cases 16,272 - 134 in previous 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 2,018 - 12 in previous 24 hours
  • deaths 670 - 7 in previous 24 hours
Shoreline
  • tested 8,980 - 80 tests in previous 24 hours
  • cases 514 - 3 new in previous 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 102 - 1 new in previous 24 hours
  • deaths 62 - 1 additional death
Lake Forest Park
  • tested 1,931 - 17 new tests
  • cases 50 - 0 new in previous 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 4
  • deaths 1


Posted by DKH at 11:55 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  