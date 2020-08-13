Songs of the Sea with Pint and Dale
Thursday, August 13, 2020
Friday, August 21st at 6:30pm Pacific Time singing duo Pint and Dale will be be presenting another in their series of Live Streamed concerts on FaceBook. (Note: A FaceBook account is not required to view this event.)
They specialize in songs of the sea and never seem to run out of material.
This concert will feature songs from their Hartwell Horn CD as well as some songs dealing with the topic of piracy.
So please join us for an evening of songs, tunes, fun and distraction. If you wish — feel free to drape yourselves in colorful array or slap on an eye patch and mutter arrrgh over a tankard of grog.
