Shoreline resident sings the anthem at Mariners game

Jonathan Awori sings the national anthem in a video

which was pre-recorded because of COVID-19.

It was played at the Mariners game.













Dr Jonathan Awori made his Seattle baseball debut by singing the National Anthem last Saturday, August 8, 2020 for the Mariners, who were honoring the medical profession through their Health Heroes Campaign.Dr. Awori moved to Seattle in 2017 for a pediatric residency at Children’s Hospital which he has just completed.Previously, Jonathan had earned a Master’ Degree in Fine Arts at Murray State University where he taught acting and theater before enrolling in the University of Michigan Medical School.He is now employed as Chief Resident at Children’s. Jonathan’s wife Anne is an architect and also served as ‘chief technical officer’ for the video, which was pre-recorded due to COVID-19.Jonathan and Anne have two boys: Christian has just graduated from Shorecrest H.S. and is enrolled at Shoreline Community College this fall; Cameron is beginning his first year at Kellogg Middle School.