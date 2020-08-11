Ceramic artist Sam Scott holding studio sale by appointment

Shoreline ceramic artist Sam Scott will not be having his annual Summer Studio Opening because of COVID-19.





August 12th,13th and 14th, Wednesday-Friday.







Please contact him at 206-542 1944 or email at



There will be lots of functional and decorative ceramic pieces.





Of course masks will be required.Please contact him at 206-542 1944 or email at cheerspots@yahoo.com to set up an appointment. Check out more information on his webpage There will be lots of functional and decorative ceramic pieces.

He has decided to set aside three days to set up appointments with people who would like to come over to check out the work he has been creating.