Racism in Shoreline? The other side of the story

The confrontation was about police and trespassing.At some point during the confrontation, a man walking a dog stopped to listen. He jumped in on the woman's side and he started yelling too. Neighbor B gave up and turned and left, going in to her house. The man, the woman, and Neighbor A were all yelling at each other.Onthere was a sign propped across the street facing their houses. It said Blue Lives Murder.



The letter





Sunday afternoon July 19 Neighbor C (the one who was sitting on the porch observing the confrontation) was gardening when a man walked by and asked if he could give her a flyer about something happening in the neighborhood. She tucked it into her pocket and didn't look at it until late that night. When she read it, she immediately contacted Neighbor B.





It was a two and a half page letter from the girl. In it she provides Neighbor B's first name and house number. She claims that Neighbor B swerved her car and tried to deliberately hit her so that she had to move or be hit.





She claims that Neighbor B came out of her car swearing at her and yelling insults about her being a "dumb little girl" and a "selfish baby" and "if she were a police officer she would happily shoot and lynch me." She claims that Neighbor B said she wasn't racist because she let Black EMTs into her house to save her son's life.



(Neighbor B says that EMTs have been to her house twice, and neither was Black.)





She complains that Neighbor B hasn't contacted her or apologized. She did sign the letter with her first and last name and age but no other contact information.



The letter was hand delivered to about five blocks of houses around where Neighbor B lives, urging people to "make sure this racist woman doesn't do anything to harm me or my family."





Neighbor B did not receive the letter, only the nearby neighbors did.





The police





Neighbor B called the police on Monday, July 20 to tell them about the letter. They came out, took a copy of the letter and talked to Neighbor C.





The girl's family had also submitted a police report on July 20.





Police went to the girl's home and interviewed her aunt. They spoke to the girl whose response to questions was to read them the two and a half page letter that had been distributed to the neighborhood.



The second letter



On the following Tuesday, July 21 Neighbor B's son found a crumpled note in the mailbox on their porch. It was a one page letter from the girl, listing all her accomplishments and repeating her accusations.





The wording was slightly different regarding the car. "It started out between us with you attempting to hit me with your car (or at least what I interpreted it as) to scare me." The only comment she called racist was the "Black Power my a**" The complaint repeated the supposed threats to shoot her. She signed it "Your Neighbor, Black Lives Matter."





Police response





Neighbor B called the police to report the second letter. They thought it was a personal note and suggested that the girl was reaching out to her. Neighbor B said that she didn't know where the girl lived or how to contact her. The police showed her how to request a copy of the police report so she could get the original complaint filed when the girl was interviewed.





Social media





She soon realized that it was not a personal note but had been shared and reshared widely on social media. It was part of plans for a large Stand With Us rally and march which was apparently coming to her house on Saturday the 25th. She called the police and said, what do I do to protect myself, my family, and my property.





They said move your vehicles, put a tape barrier across the driveway to show the property line, get security cameras, put hoses in your front yard and get fire extinguishers in case someone throws incendiary devices, and most of all leave the house. Take your son, your dogs, and plan to be gone for a few days if you have to.





Not soon enough





On Friday, July 24 before the cameras were installed, someone came up deep into their property and slashed the tires on their pickup truck.





The rally



Neighbor B and her son left the house the morning of the Saturday, July 25 march and did not return until it was over. The marchers were very civil. No incendiary devices were used, no vandalism, and unlike the letters, the neighbors were not identified by name or by address.



Current situation





Neighbor B returned to her house the same day. There has been no more vandalism.





Because the girl posted photos of her and screenshots of her Facebook page on Instagram, Neighbor B had to shut down her FB page. People found her phone number and she started getting hate calls. Other people drive by and scream insults toward her house.













Now a group has started making daily trips to the houses to chalk slogans on the street.













They have blocked traffic for nearby neighbors. They have blocked traffic for postal carriers, Amazon, Fedex, and UPS. She has to plan daily errands and medical appointments around the chalk group.









Her family has lived in the house for three generations. She knows many of her neighbors. She is horrified that so many were so quick to believe the worst about her.



Since the original incident she has had no contact with the girl.



And it's not over yet.







On, two Shoreline Police officers came to talk to Neighbor B and asked her to tell them about the incident.She told them the details. They asked if there were witnesses and she told them about Neighbor A, who had left town, and Neighbor C. They talked to Neighbor C in person.Police conclusion: there was no hate crime. Neighbor B's version was credible. They categorized it as a "dispute between neighbors."