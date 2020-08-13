Racism in Shoreline? The other side of the story
Thursday, August 13, 2020
Recently I wrote a story about a very large demonstration in Ridgecrest in support of a 13 year old Black girl who had been threatened by a neighbor. The demonstration was admirable in its restraint and determination.
I reported that "But while the 13 year old girl (I'm not using names in this story) was standing in the street with her bicycle and her protest sign another neighbor swerved their car toward her, as if to hit her, then followed with threats to lynch and shoot her."
To my shock, after the story was published I was contacted by the neighbor said to have committed the hate crime. It was a shock because the neighbor (we'll call her Neighbor B) is someone I know and have known for a very long time.
It was disorienting because in all the time I have known Neighbor B, I have never known her to even whisper anything that could be considered racist.
She is very forceful and is the kind of person to step forward when others might hold back. These can be good traits - she was involved for 20 years in youth sports and boards.
She is also a person of deep empathy and compassion.
So how did she become this symbol of injustice that brings out crowds of demonstrators?
The beginning
The beginning was the death of Bothell police officer Jonathan Schoop, who was killed after a routine traffic stop in Bothell on Monday July 13, 2020. Neighbor A, who lives on the same street, was deeply moved by this senseless death. Her family includes police officers, so to show her support for a fallen officer, she hung a Blue Lives Matter flag on her house.
On Wednesday, July 14 Neighbor A discovered a large chalked Black Lives Matter on the street in front of her house and a sign duct-taped to a stick dug into a pot of geraniums on her front porch. The sign said Black Lives Matter on the front and and F*** the Police on the back.
Neighbor A called the police but they noted that neighbors' cameras didn't catch anything - so there was nothing to follow up on.
On July 15, Neighbor A called the police to report that a Black woman who looked to be around 20 was standing on her street yelling at her.
Thursday, July 16, Neighbor B (the one accused of being a racist) was returning home.
As she does several times a day, she drove to her house and made a hard left toward the opposite side of the street, stopping, then backing into her driveway.
She noticed a Black woman who appeared to be 18-20 years old standing in Neighbor A's driveway and was careful to make eye contact to be sure she was out of the way. The woman was 20-30 feet away from the car and never moved.
Neighbor B parked her car, got out and went to talk to the woman. She stopped about ten - twelve feet away because neither of them was wearing a mask.
Her first words were: "How may I help you?"
The woman's response was to shoot her fist in the air and yell "Black Power!"
Again Neighbor B asked "How may I help you?"
This time the response was "My life matters!"
Neighbor B: "Of course it does. Who says it doesn't?"
The woman pointed at Neighbor A who was sitting on her front porch with Neighbor C.
"She did because she supports police and police just want to kill black people."
"Are you the person who put the signs in my neighbor's yard?"
"Yes."
"That solves a little mystery, we didn’t know who did it."
"Yeah she’s a racist."
"Have you ever talked to her?"
"Well no."
Neighbor B: "I see you want to defund the police."
"Yes because they just want to kill black people."
"What are you going to do if something bad happens?"
"I’m going to call the police but they’re probably going to just come and shoot me."
Neighbor B: "If I have to call 911 I need to know that they are going to come."
"I didn’t choose to be born black."
Neighbor B: "I didn’t choose to be born white and my son didn’t choose to be born disabled. I think that everybody has to do their best with what they are given."
The interchange did not get better from there. Neighbor B kept trying to make points and the woman repeated her slogans. Neighbor B got more and more frustrated that the woman wouldn't do anything but shout catchphrases and say that the police would come to her house and kill her if she called them.
Neighbor B admits that after one of the Black Power fists / shout responses she might well have said "Black Power my ass!"
Neighbor B never got closer to the woman than 10 feet. She did not threaten to lynch or shoot her. She did not insult her. She did not "clap in her face."
The confrontation was about police and trespassing.
At some point during the confrontation, a man walking a dog stopped to listen. He jumped in on the woman's side and he started yelling too. Neighbor B gave up and turned and left, going in to her house. The man, the woman, and Neighbor A were all yelling at each other.
On Friday, July 17 there was a sign propped across the street facing their houses. It said Blue Lives Murder.
Neighbor B did say something like - "How would you feel if someone left signs that were offensive to you in your yard?” And - "if I find any crap in my yard you and I are going to have a personal problem."
Neighbor B, and Neighbor A for that matter, never realized they were talking to anything but an 18-20 year old woman. They didn't find out until later than the "woman" was 13 years old.
The police
On Sunday, July 19, two Shoreline Police officers came to talk to Neighbor B and asked her to tell them about the incident.
She told them the details. They asked if there were witnesses and she told them about Neighbor A, who had left town, and Neighbor C. They talked to Neighbor C in person.
Police conclusion: there was no hate crime. Neighbor B's version was credible. They categorized it as a "dispute between neighbors."
The letter
Sunday afternoon July 19 Neighbor C (the one who was sitting on the porch observing the confrontation) was gardening when a man walked by and asked if he could give her a flyer about something happening in the neighborhood. She tucked it into her pocket and didn't look at it until late that night. When she read it, she immediately contacted Neighbor B.
It was a two and a half page letter from the girl. In it she provides Neighbor B's first name and house number. She claims that Neighbor B swerved her car and tried to deliberately hit her so that she had to move or be hit.
She claims that Neighbor B came out of her car swearing at her and yelling insults about her being a "dumb little girl" and a "selfish baby" and "if she were a police officer she would happily shoot and lynch me." She claims that Neighbor B said she wasn't racist because she let Black EMTs into her house to save her son's life.
(Neighbor B says that EMTs have been to her house twice, and neither was Black.)
She complains that Neighbor B hasn't contacted her or apologized. She did sign the letter with her first and last name and age but no other contact information.
The letter was hand delivered to about five blocks of houses around where Neighbor B lives, urging people to "make sure this racist woman doesn't do anything to harm me or my family."
Neighbor B did not receive the letter, only the nearby neighbors did.
The police
Neighbor B called the police on Monday, July 20 to tell them about the letter. They came out, took a copy of the letter and talked to Neighbor C.
The girl's family had also submitted a police report on July 20.
Police went to the girl's home and interviewed her aunt. They spoke to the girl whose response to questions was to read them the two and a half page letter that had been distributed to the neighborhood.
The second letter
On the following Tuesday, July 21 Neighbor B's son found a crumpled note in the mailbox on their porch. It was a one page letter from the girl, listing all her accomplishments and repeating her accusations.
The wording was slightly different regarding the car. "It started out between us with you attempting to hit me with your car (or at least what I interpreted it as) to scare me."
The only comment she called racist was the "Black Power my a**" The complaint repeated the supposed threats to shoot her. She signed it "Your Neighbor, Black Lives Matter."
Police response
Neighbor B called the police to report the second letter. They thought it was a personal note and suggested that the girl was reaching out to her. Neighbor B said that she didn't know where the girl lived or how to contact her. The police showed her how to request a copy of the police report so she could get the original complaint filed when the girl was interviewed.
Social media
She soon realized that it was not a personal note but had been shared and reshared widely on social media. It was part of plans for a large Stand With Us rally and march which was apparently coming to her house on Saturday the 25th. She called the police and said, what do I do to protect myself, my family, and my property.
They said move your vehicles, put a tape barrier across the driveway to show the property line, get security cameras, put hoses in your front yard and get fire extinguishers in case someone throws incendiary devices, and most of all leave the house. Take your son, your dogs, and plan to be gone for a few days if you have to.
Not soon enough
On Friday, July 24 before the cameras were installed, someone came up deep into their property and slashed the tires on their pickup truck.
The rally
Neighbor B and her son left the house the morning of the Saturday, July 25 march and did not return until it was over. The marchers were very civil. No incendiary devices were used, no vandalism, and unlike the letters, the neighbors were not identified by name or by address.
Current situation
Neighbor B returned to her house the same day. There has been no more vandalism.
Because the girl posted photos of her and screenshots of her Facebook page on Instagram, Neighbor B had to shut down her FB page. People found her phone number and she started getting hate calls. Other people drive by and scream insults toward her house.
Now a group has started making daily trips to the houses to chalk slogans on the street.
They have blocked traffic for nearby neighbors. They have blocked traffic for postal carriers, Amazon, Fedex, and UPS. She has to plan daily errands and medical appointments around the chalk group.
Her family has lived in the house for three generations. She knows many of her neighbors. She is horrified that so many were so quick to believe the worst about her.
Since the original incident she has had no contact with the girl.
And it's not over yet.
