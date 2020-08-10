Newlyweds pose for an impromptu photo





Sam and Kathleen Nisco

Married August 8, 2020

Photo by Cynthia Sheridan

Out for a Saturday afternoon walk when suddenly... here comes the bride!Just-marrieds Sam and Kathleen Nisco happily removed their covid masks for an impromptu photograph before squeezing themselves (and the bride‘s voluminous train) into their going-away vehicle.Not sure where the ceremony took place but they were on NE 195th in the Echo Lake neighborhood of Shoreline.Best wishes to the Niscos and thanks for some happy news for a change!--Cynthia Sheridan