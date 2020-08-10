Newlyweds pose for an impromptu photo

Monday, August 10, 2020


Sam and Kathleen Nisco
Married August 8, 2020
Photo by Cynthia Sheridan

Out for a Saturday afternoon walk when suddenly... here comes the bride!

Just-marrieds Sam and Kathleen Nisco happily removed their covid masks for an impromptu photograph before squeezing themselves (and the bride‘s voluminous train) into their going-away vehicle.

Not sure where the ceremony took place but they were on NE 195th in the Echo Lake neighborhood of Shoreline.

Best wishes to the Niscos and thanks for some happy news for a change!

--Cynthia Sheridan




