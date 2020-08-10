Network with the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce Wednesday
Monday, August 10, 2020
Shoreline Chamber of Commerce free August Networking Luncheon on Wednesday, August 12, 2020!
Networking by Zoom
Wednesday, August 12, 2020
11:30am - 1:00pm
Drop on in for our Zoom networking events.
Build relationships with and get inspiration from other members of the Shoreline business community.
Reconnect with friends, make new acquaintances and create new business opportunities.
Let's learn from each other. Share with us about how you are handling your business during COVID-19. If you don't learn something, someone else may learn from you!
Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 876 0800 9946
Passcode: 679020
One tap mobile
+12532158782,,87608009946#,,,,,,0#,,679020# US (Tacoma)
+13462487799,,87608009946#,,,,,,0#,,679020# US (Houston)
Dial by your location
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Germantown)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
Meeting ID: 876 0800 9946
Passcode: 679020
Find your local number
