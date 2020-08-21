Music on a Summer Night

Friday, August 21, 2020

Photo by Martin De Grazia


Music On A Summer Night

Listen!  Do you hear that sound?
Emanating from around somewhere?
Starting very soft and low
I hear it as it builds and grows
Around me.
It now surrounds me.
Lovely music fills the air
Maybe from a car somewhere
With windows down 
To open air.
It doesn't last for long
The music fading
and soon gone.
But I feel wonderful and whole.
A tiny concert for the soul.

Poetry by Jan Pollard



Posted by DKH at 4:52 AM
Tags: ,

