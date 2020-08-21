Photo by Martin De Grazia









Music On A Summer Night





Listen! Do you hear that sound?

Emanating from around somewhere?

Starting very soft and low

I hear it as it builds and grows

Around me.

It now surrounds me.

Lovely music fills the air

Maybe from a car somewhere

With windows down

To open air.

It doesn't last for long

The music fading

and soon gone.

But I feel wonderful and whole.

A tiny concert for the soul.





Poetry by Jan Pollard












