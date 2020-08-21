AG Ferguson sues Trump administration for rule that authorizes transportation of liqueied natural gas in rail tank cars.

Friday, August 21, 2020

Attorney General Bob Ferguson today issued the following statement after his office filed a lawsuit challenging a new Trump Administration rule that authorizes nationwide transportation of liquefied natural gas in rail tank cars. 

This unlawful rule jeopardizes public health and safety by increasing the risk of catastrophic rail accidents and increased greenhouse gas emissions.

If the rule is not blocked, it will allow liquefied natural gas to be transported through Washington state by rail for the first time.

“Liquefied natural gas is a highly combustible fossil fuel, posing a risk of catastrophic accidents and spills,” Ferguson said. 
“The Trump Administration approved it for transport through our communities without considering those risks. This is only the latest example of the Trump Administration pushing decisions through without considering — or even flat-out ignoring — the dangers they might pose to the public.”

