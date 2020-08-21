School lunches in the time of COVID-19
Friday, August 21, 2020
Shoreline Schools sent this message to families with children enrolled in local schools
When the school year begins, we will no longer be able to serve free meals to all students as we were during the initial school closure in the spring. The USDA provision providing funding for that emergency program has expired.
We are required to resume following the National School Lunch Program guidelines, much in the same way as when kids are physically in school, which require us to charge students by price category (free/reduced/paid).
We will only be allowed to provide meals to students who are enrolled in the Shoreline School District.
During the remote learning period, we will offer meals through an electronic pre-order system.
The pre-order system will be available beginning Monday, August 24 for the first pick up on Wednesday, September 2.
Orders will be placed for a five-day period to be picked up once a week. Following the week of August 24, orders will only be able to be placed each Wednesday for the following week’s pick up.
- Each meal box will contain five breakfasts and five lunches.
- Meal boxes must be pre-ordered weekly, on Wednesdays, for pick up the following week. Orders must be placed on Wednesdays between 12:01 am – 11:59 pm only to meet food production processes and timelines.
- Pre-ordered boxes will be available for pick up once a week at the location selected in the order. There will be multiple time and location pick-up options to choose from.
- Students must be enrolled in the Shoreline School District.
- Enrolled students include grades K-12, Head Start, Early Childhood Education, and Special Education. This does not include children registered at the Shoreline Children’s Center unless they fall into one of the programs listed.
- Meals will be charged to the student meal account based on their meal benefit status (free/reduced/paid). Click here for meal benefit applications.
If you plan to utilize the meal box service, please review the information on this page prior to placing an order. The meal order system will be active on August 24-26 for the first pick-up on September 2.
You can also learn how to submit a meal order in this screencast video.
For assistance in filling out the order form or if you do not have internet access, you can call our Meal Order Hotline at 206-393-4474. Calls will be responded to on Wednesdays between 7:30am - 3:30pm.
As with everything COVID-related, these plans are fluid and could change depending on demand. Please check this webpage regularly for the most up-to-date information.
-----------Angel Fund
The Shoreline School District Angel Fund helps to pay negative meal balances for students in need. If you are interested in donating to this fund with a card, please contact our Food Services Office at 206-393-4209. If you have questions, send us an email at nutrition.services@shorelineschools.org
Donations by check can be mailed to the following address. Please write "Angel Fund" on the notes line. Shoreline Food Services - 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline, WA, 98155
