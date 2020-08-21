School lunches in the time of COVID-19

Shoreline Schools sent this message to families with children enrolled in local schools

Each meal box will contain five breakfasts and five lunches.

Meal boxes must be pre-ordered weekly, on Wednesdays, for pick up the following week. Orders must be placed on Wednesdays between 12:01 am – 11:59 pm only to meet food production processes and timelines.

Pre-ordered boxes will be available for pick up once a week at the location selected in the order. There will be multiple time and location pick-up options to choose from.

Students must be enrolled in the Shoreline School District.

Enrolled students include grades K-12, Head Start, Early Childhood Education, and Special Education. This does not include children registered at the Shoreline Children’s Center unless they fall into one of the programs listed.

Meals will be charged to the student meal account based on their meal benefit status (free/reduced/paid). Click here for meal benefit applications.

Orders will be placed for a five-day period to be picked up once a week. Following the week of August 24, orders will only be able to be placed each Wednesday for the following week’s pick up.