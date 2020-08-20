Jobs: Seasonal maintenance

Thursday, August 20, 2020

City of Shoreline
Extra Help - Grounds Maintenance Seasonal Laborer

Four (4) 40-hr per week seasonal positions in the Public Works Department available.

These short-term positions have been budgeted for a maximum of 9 weeks, up to 360 hours.

First review of applications August 24th, with applications being accepted through September 8th.

DEFINITION

This is a seasonal 40-hour per week position. The work schedule is typically on a 9/80 schedule with an occasional evening or weekend assignment. Monday through Friday scheduling is available. Schedule details will be worked out with selected applicant. This recruitment of short-term Seasonal Laborers may work up to nine weeks (360 hours).

This position performs a variety of semi-skilled maintenance and repair duties under the supervisory direction of the Grounds Maintenance Supervisor, Senior Grounds Maintenance Worker, or other full-time maintenance staff.

To review the complete job announcement and apply, click here.




