Jobs: City of Shoreline

City of Shoreline

Plans Examiner III

Closes August 20, 2020 11:59pmCover letter and resume attached to the application are requiredThe City of Shoreline Building and Inspections Team of plan reviewers and inspectors, is key to implementing private redevelopment within two major area upzones within the City as preparation for two new Link Light Rail Stations currently under construction.DEFINITIONTo review complex commercial and residential building plans and specifications for compliance with established building codes and ordinances; to respond to inquiries from developers, contractors and the general public regarding code compliance issues; to assist staff in the application and interpretation of adopted codes; to perform various field inspections; and to perform a variety of plans examination tasks relative to assigned area of responsibility.DISTINGUISHING CHARACTERISTICSThis is the advanced journey level class in the Plans Examiner series. Positions at this level are distinguished from other classes within the series by the level of independence in performing work, the responsibility assumed, and the complexity of duties assigned. Employees perform the most difficult and responsible types of duties assigned to classes within this series including plans examination work supporting building projects of a large and complex scope and high level of responsibili­ty. Employees at this level are required to be fully trained in all procedures related to assigned area of responsibility, and have supervisory responsibility.