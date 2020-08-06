Happy 100th Birthday to Shoreline artist featured on Today show
Thursday, August 6, 2020
Today television show on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 for her 100th birthday.
Colette is a member of the Women Painters of Washington. The Arts and Artists Files in the Smithsonian Libraries Collection maintains a file on her.
Her paintings are shown in galleries from Seattle to New York.
She is an expert in papermaking - and uses the paper for collages.
Colette is a member of the Women Painters of Washington. The Arts and Artists Files in the Smithsonian Libraries Collection maintains a file on her.
Her paintings are shown in galleries from Seattle to New York.
She is an expert in papermaking - and uses the paper for collages.
0 comments:
Post a Comment