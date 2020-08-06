Happy 100th Birthday to Shoreline artist featured on Today show

Thursday, August 6, 2020

Shoreline artist Colette Laico was featured on the Today television show on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 for her 100th birthday.

Colette is a member of the Women Painters of Washington. The Arts and Artists Files in the Smithsonian Libraries Collection maintains a file on her.

Her paintings are shown in galleries from Seattle to New York.

She is an expert in papermaking - and uses the paper for collages.



Posted by DKH at 12:37 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  