Agenda for August 10, 2020 Shoreline council meeting includes two public hearings - and acquisition of land for a new park

Interim regulations are preferred by staff because there is no requirement for a Public Hearing so they can be implemented more quickly. Public Hearings are required after the change is made.





Action Item 8(a) Public Hearing on Ordinance No. 893 – Interim Regulations to Allow for Additional Extensions of Application Deadlines Beyond Those Provided for in the Shoreline Municipal Code Due to COVID- 19 Impacts.





In order to prevent permits from expiring due to unforeseen circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the City Manager enacted Temporary Emergency Order No. 6. It was replaced by Ordinance 893 to further extend the application deadlines. This Ordinance was discussed at the July 20th Council meeting and was adopted on the Consent Calendar at the July 27th meeting.









Action Item 8(b) Public Hearing on Ordinance No. 895 – Interim Regulations for Outdoor Seating





This ordinance adopts interim regulations to remove regulatory barriers and fees for eating and drinking establishments to create outdoor seating areas thereby allowing these businesses to resume table service within COVID-induced seating and capacity restrictions. This Ordinance was discussed at the July 20th Council meeting and was adopted by unanimous vote at the July 27th meeting.









Action Item 8(c) Adopting Resolution No. 464 - Approving the Purchase of Real Property Located on the South Side of North 185th Street, Identified as Short Plat No. 98038, Recording No. 19991105900005; King County Tax Parcel Nos. 7276100015, 7276100016, 7276100017, 7276100018, and 727610TRCT; and Authorizing the City Manager to Take the Necessary Steps to Complete the Property Purchase





This property will be used for a new, 0.7-acre park on N 185th Street near Ashworth Avenue N (1367 N 185th Street). The proposed park would allow for a loop walking trail, public art, natural vegetation, and a small play area.





Public comment for this item will follow the staff report but precede Council review.









Study Item 9(a) Discussing an Update of Council Goal No. 5, Action Step No. 7: Begin a Process of Developing Partnerships with North King County Cities and Other Key Stakeholders in Support of Siting a 24/7 Shelter/Navigation Center to Serve Homeless Single Adults in North King County.





In June, staff became aware that The Oaks at Forest Bay Nursing Home, located at 16357 Aurora Ave N , was closing and the property was going to be offered for sale. Since that time, King County has expressed interest in leasing the property and partnering with the King County Housing Authority for potential acquisition. The facility could serve as an emergency shelter for single adults in the short term (likely three to seven years), and permanent supportive housing in the long term.









Study Item 9(b) Discussing Ordinance No. 898 - Amending Shoreline Municipal Code Chapter 8.12 Rules for Use of Shoreline Park Facilities





Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) staff issue over 900 permits annually for use of parks and recreation facilities at various locations around the City. In 2019, staff began a process improvement effort to review, update and formalize the guidelines and operations manual for parks fields and facility rentals. Proposed Ordinance No. 898 would adopt amendment’s that provide clarification for the field and facility rental operations and add a new Field and Facility Rental Operations Manual. The Operations Manual provides greater detail on guidelines and processes for requesting and issuing permits for use of parks facilities.