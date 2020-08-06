Chip and Shilo

Photo by Judith Muilenburg



Marvin Bruce Shreve, Jr....Chip. 54 years old. He leave his beloved dog Shilo. Marvin Bruce Shreve, Jr....Chip. 54 years old. He leave his beloved dog Shilo.





P.S. Shilo has been found hanging out with a group of teenagers.... is in a good place and a good home will be found for her.





--Judith Muilenburg













The Inuits have fifty words for snow. I am wishing this morning that there were more words in English for sadness.... grief... hopelessness... regret.When my son Eric and I met Chip at the old Kellogg.... Chip would be in his old Jeep Cherokee drinking "tall boys" and chain smoking hand rolled with pipe tobacco. Shilo would be running like the wind. When she had been out of sight for awhile... Chip would honk the horn and she would reappear.At that time, Chip had been living in an old trailer visible from Kellogg and the owner had been trying to get him out for a long while. Finally, that happened. Chip bought a dilapidated RV and lived in that for a short while till one drunken night... he sold it for a buck. Which left him and all his stuff and Shilo in the old Cherokee.In the beginning, Chip would join us on our walk around the track. Son Eric always holding his old mom's hand and Chip would take my other hand and swing our arms as we walked. Him and Eric being the same age. Truth be told, I did not like Chip holding my hand but it was obvious it gave him joy and connection and it cost me nothing. His lifestyle and sometimes volatile personality left him seemingly very alone. He fought in Vietnam... it was not hard to guess what we did not discuss.Shilo was not spayed. Last fall we asked Chip if he would consent to us taking her in for that and he agreed. Then we kept her for her recovery and it became harder and harder for us to think of returning her to the Cherokee. Chip was not okay with that and "went off" on us.... trying to steal his dog. Understandable.... he loved Shilo and she was it for him.Chip was found dead in the Cherokee yesterday. It has been so hot and sadly I had given no thought to that. Dehydration, most likely. The reason we don't leave our dogs in the car when it is hot. I know no details beyond that other than Shilo was there when he was found and now it is not known what happened to that beautiful shiny black and white girl. Fortunately, we also had her "chipped" and Eric's info....so hopefully.Always, obits singing the praises of lives well lived. I cannot bear the thought of Chip being gone and only... POOF. I have no clue, nor does anyone.... but I hope and pray that Chip has been welcomed HOME.