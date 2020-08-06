King 5: Shoreline rapper seeking "Truth" from police, protesters in new song

Thursday, August 6, 2020

Shoreline rapper Nathan Nzanga
Photo courtesy Eric Wilkinson


Shoreline rapper - and Shorecrest graduate - Nathan Nzanga says people need to be willing to listen to each other in order for change to happen in his new song "Truth."

He is featured in a KING 5 segment by Eric Wilkinson.

The artist said the song demands Black voices to be heard. 

"Maybe I'm not loud enough. You don't seem to care enough," sings Nzanga at the intro to his song, followed by, "can't love me if you don't know me. Can't know me if you don't hear me."

KING 5 first met Nzanga four years ago when he wrote a song called "Truce" after an exceptionally bloody year for Black people at hands of police. 

The song asked people to see things from each other's perspectives. But even after nearly two million streams on Spotify, "Truce" hasn't brought peace.

"After writing 'Truce,' I felt sad that more and more was happening, every day," said Nzanga. "It was like, did I do anything?"

The video and story is HERE 



