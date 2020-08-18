Free online cooking class: Savory pies and tarts
Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Savory Pies and Tarts
Wednesday, August 19, 4-5pm
Free
For teens and adults. Join pastry chef Laurie Pfalzer for an informative class on making pies and tarts the savory way.
Laurie will demonstrate a classic, all-butter pie crust that is flaky and flavorful. Then she will show you how to create hand pies and rustic tarts with the best-of-the-season vegetables and optional meat.
These pies and tarts are a perfect outlet for your summer garden bursting with vegetables and herbs, and all year long.
Register HERE.
Each person who registers will receive a Zoom link.
