Color abounds

Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Photo by Lee Lageschulte

Masses of delicate white flowers each with four petals spread out like a propeller. A bunch of yellow stamens bristle up from the center of each flower. Spears of dark green leaves point toward the ground below them.


Photo by Lee Lageschulte

Ground cover with tiny tiny green leaves and hundreds of tiny deep purple flowers with barely visible yellow centers are planted in a raised bed over a stone wall pieced together with individual flat rocks.

  Photo by Lee Lageschulte

Half a dozen orange and gold tulips reach toward the sun. One in the middle is still folded up on itself and appears to be completely buttery yellow. The petals on the others color fade from yellow to deep orange, top to bottom. Their stiff pointed green leaves stand up around them.



