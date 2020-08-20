Family Academy webinars for families of Shoreline Schools students





They will be held on August 26, August 27, September 1 and September 3 from 6:30-8:30 pm each night. Recordings will also be made available and posted on the school website for families who are unable to join the live sessions.



Spanish interpretation will be available at the September 1 session and Amharic interpretation will be available at the session on September 3.



You must register in advance using one of the links below. Each session will cover the same content as the others, so you only need to register for one.





Click on the session you would like to register for and fill out the form. You will then receive links and information for joining your selected session.









Session Registration Links:

Wednesday, August 26 – 6:30-8:30 pm

Thursday, August 27 – 6:30-8:30 pm

Tuesday, September 1 (Spanish interpreter) – 6:30-8:30 pm

Thursday, September 3 (Amharic interpreter) – 6:30-8:30 pm

Each session will cover the same four topics and will follow the same schedule outlined below:

Technology and Access 6:45-7:10 Supporting Remote Learning 7:10-7:35 Social and Emotional Wellbeing 7:35-8:00 Creating Family Connections 8:00-8:25

After staff and community members share resources about each component, there will be an opportunity for families to ask questions and share their needs regarding what they’d like to learn more about in future months.



We hope you will join us! If you have any questions about the Family Academy webinars, please reach out to Rebekah Gardea, Equitable Family Engagement Coordinator, at rebekah.gardea@shorelineschools.org.

The Family Academy is an opportunity to connect with information, resources and tools to support your child’s learning and success as we start the new school year online.The webinar dates are set to occur over a two-week period to ensure families whose technology pick ups are scheduled toward the end of next week are able to have access and participate.