Existential angst often plagued Lydia
Thursday, August 20, 2020
Where's Camus when you need him, she wondered.
--Gloria Z. Nagler
|Lydia the squirrel sits pensively upright on a branch, her paws against her chest and her tail flat against her back. Her eyes look unfocused. One foot grips the thick branch. The other is curved up with just the tips touching the branch. Photo by Gloria Z Nagler
