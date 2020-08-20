Existential angst often plagued Lydia

Thursday, August 20, 2020

 

Lydia the squirrel sits pensively upright on a branch, her paws against her chest and her tail flat against her back. Her eyes look unfocused. One foot grips the thick branch. The other is curved up with just the tips touching the branch. Photo by Gloria Z Nagler


Where's Camus when you  need him, she wondered.


--Gloria Z. Nagler




Posted by DKH at 3:12 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

