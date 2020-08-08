BLM supporters gather to chalk positive messages in support of Black teen

Saturday, August 8, 2020
Photo and story by Steve Schneider

On Thursday August 6, 2020 a group of about 100 people came out to support a young Black woman that had been accosted by a neighbor.



People were writing words of encouragement with chalk on 9th Ave NE around NE 160th St. This  young woman is one of the young organizers in BLM Shoreline, which has been putting out really great daily information to educate folks about issues and events.



