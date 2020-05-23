Two cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in children in Washington state

Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash





The Washington State Department of Health (DOH), Snohomish Health District and Public Health—Seattle and King County are confirming two cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19.





The patients, one Snohomish County resident and one King County resident, both received treatment at Seattle Children’s Hospital. One patient is under the age of 10 and the other is between 10 and 19 years of age.



These are the only cases reported in Washington state residents to date. Health care providers in the United Kingdom were the first to recognize cases in late April, and providers in other states have identified cases as well.



