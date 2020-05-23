LFP Rotary names scholarships winners
Saturday, May 23, 2020
|Sitara Busby, one of 11 scholarship winners, was surprised by
LFP ROTARY scholarship team, Ed Pearson, Laura Brewer, Karen Edwardsen.
Congratulations to the following Shorecrest High School seniors who received a $1000 scholarship from The Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park.
Criteria for selection included substantial community service experiences, activities in and out of school, financial need, and a challenging academic workload. Students also wrote a narrative essay, "What Service Means to Me."
Names of recipients and the schools they will attend
Sitara Busby - Whitworth University
Grace Perrin - Barnard College
Lily Nyhof - Point Loma Nazarene University
Conail Sauter - University of Montana
Henry Tan - University of Washington
Piper Rosman - Western Washington University
Emmanuel Tanumihardia - University of Washington
David Kaiser - Azusa Pacific University
Nicholas King - Central Washington University
Julia Francescutti - California Polytechnic University
Emma Howlett - Pomona College
