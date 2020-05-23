LFP Rotary names scholarships winners

Saturday, May 23, 2020

Sitara Busby, one of 11 scholarship winners, was surprised by
LFP ROTARY scholarship team, Ed Pearson, Laura Brewer, Karen Edwardsen.


Congratulations to the following Shorecrest High School seniors who received a $1000 scholarship from The Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park.

Criteria for selection included substantial community service experiences, activities in and out of school, financial need, and a challenging academic workload. Students also wrote a narrative essay, "What Service Means to Me."

Names of recipients and the schools they will attend

Sitara Busby - Whitworth University

Grace Perrin - Barnard College

Lily Nyhof - Point Loma Nazarene University

Conail Sauter - University of Montana

Henry Tan - University of Washington

Piper Rosman - Western Washington University

Emmanuel Tanumihardia - University of Washington

David Kaiser - Azusa Pacific University

Nicholas King - Central Washington University

Julia Francescutti - California Polytechnic University

Emma Howlett - Pomona College



