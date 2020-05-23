LFP Rotary names scholarships winners

Sitara Busby, one of 11 scholarship winners, was surprised by

LFP ROTARY scholarship team, Ed Pearson, Laura Brewer, Karen Edwardsen.













Congratulations to the following Shorecrest High School seniors who received a $1000 scholarship from The Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park.Criteria for selection included substantial community service experiences, activities in and out of school, financial need, and a challenging academic workload. Students also wrote a narrative essay, "What Service Means to Me."Sitara Busby - Whitworth UniversityGrace Perrin - Barnard CollegeLily Nyhof - Point Loma Nazarene UniversityConail Sauter - University of MontanaHenry Tan - University of WashingtonPiper Rosman - Western Washington UniversityEmmanuel Tanumihardia - University of WashingtonDavid Kaiser - Azusa Pacific UniversityNicholas King - Central Washington UniversityJulia Francescutti - California Polytechnic UniversityEmma Howlett - Pomona College