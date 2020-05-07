Take the Shopper Oath before the LFP Farmers Market Sunday
Thursday, May 7, 2020
However, there will also be some big changes as the market evolves to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure that the market is safe for everyone. Here are some of the ways the market will be different this year.
This year, the market must shift away from being a community event to being your quick in-and-out destination for essential food shopping. As the market evolves, the way the community shops must change, too.
Everyone must act together to reduce the spread of COVID-19 through strict social distancing, routine sanitation, and other measures designed to minimize risks for everyone. This is vital to the safety and health of shoppers, farmers, volunteers, and staff. Health and safety are paramount for all.
In addition, if the market doesn’t maintain social distancing and other commitments, it could be closed again. So before you head to the market this Sunday, please take the Market Shopper Oath to help ensure the safety and success of the market.
THE SHOPPER OATH
As a responsible market shopper, I will:
- STAY HOME if I am sick or if I have been in contact with someone who is sick.
- Make a shopping list before visiting the market.
- Pre-order and prepay vendors whenever possible. (Pre-order info here.)
- Designate one shopper per household.
- Leave my pet at home unless it is a service animal.
- Wear a face covering to the market and know that I will not be discriminated against for this choice.
- Pay attention to modifications and signs and adhere to them.
- Not touch products, but instead ask a vendor for what I would like.
- Maintain 6 feet of space at all times. I will look for physical cues like tape, chalk, and signs to help remind me.
- Shop quickly and efficiently. I won't loiter for chats with my favorite vendors - I will offer them a smile (behind my mask) and a wave.
- Use the provided hand sanitizer and hand wash stations at the market.
- Avoid touching my eyes, nose, mouth, and face in general.
- Cover my cough or sneeze with a tissue, then dispose of it. Then wash my hands.
- Set an example for all by being the most responsible shopper I can possibly be!
Also, if you are at risk (65+, underlying conditions, immunosuppressed, or pregnant), please consider staying home and sending someone else to do your shopping.
Thank you for supporting the LFP Farmers Market and its vendors – and for shopping responsibly!
The Lake Forest Park Farmers Market is a program of Third Place Commons, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization celebrating its 20th anniversary of fostering real community in real space. Third Place Commons is located in the Town Center at Lake Forest Park at 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park 98155. Learn more at ThirdPlaceCommons.org.
