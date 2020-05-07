COVID-19 is not like chickenpox - Health department alarmed by reports of people deliberately exposing themselves to virus

Thursday, May 7, 2020

Washington State Department of Health officials are alarmed by reports of “coronavirus parties” in which uninfected people are mingling with COVID-19 positive individuals to try to contract the virus.

“Gathering in groups in the midst of this pandemic can be incredibly dangerous and puts people at increased risk for hospitalization and even death,” John Wiesman, Washington State Secretary of Health said. 
"Furthermore, it is unknown if people who recover from COVID-19 have long-term protection. There is still a lot we don’t know about this virus, including any long-term health issues which may occur after infection. This kind of unnecessary behavior may create a preventable uptick in cases which further slows our state's ability to gradually re-open.” ​

DOH encourages every Washingtonian to continue to follow Governor Inslee's Stay Home, Stay Healthy order.



