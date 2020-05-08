Shoreline Fire is doing a neighborhood 'thank you' tour with music and lights

Friday, May 8, 2020

Fire truck on 15th NE
Photo by Steven H. Robinson


Starting Friday evening, a Shoreline Fire engine will going around Shoreline neighborhoods to thank residents for how they are handling this time.

“Thanks from Our Family to Yours” will be from 5-8ish Friday May 8, 2020 in the SE neighborhoods, starting around 145th and 28th and heading up to around 175th.

Tomorrow night will be the central neighborhoods.

Next Friday and Saturday will target the SW and NW neighborhoods.

We will drive slowly past houses with our music and lights. 

We encourage people to stand on their porches or at the edge of street/sidewalk (socially distanced) so we can see them and wave as we drive by. 


