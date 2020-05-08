Online class at Shoreline CC - Gardening 101 - From the Ground up!









Online Class! Gardening 101: From the Ground Up!





In this 2-hour class, facilitator and Water Ecologist Kathy Anderson will explore the watershed you live in and teach you how to use this water to your benefit.









Register today at







Class will include a light lecture followed by a Q.A session, so please come prepared with your gardening questions or project inquiries. Students are encouraged to send pictures of your garden or proposed project space prior to the start of class.Register today at shoreline.edu/continuing-ed or contact continuing-ed@shoreline.edu for more information!

Are you new to the area or just want to grow your own food? Let’s get started with the basics!