Richmond Beach Community Association’s annual events looking different this year

Unfortunately, with the City of Shoreline’s recent announcement of the citywide cancellation of summer events in response to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Richmond Beach Community Association (RBCA) will be unable to host some of their summer events this year including the Sandcastle Contest, Food Trucks and National Night Out.

“It pains us to announce the cancellation of our beloved summer events.” said Teresa Pape, Executive Director of the Richmond Beach Community Association.

“Families come together during the summer to build sandcastles, enjoy food trucks and get to know neighbors. We must follow the lead of the City of Shoreline because the health and safety of our community is a priority at this time.”

“Things just need to look a bit different this year and that’s okay.” commented Pape.

“We didn’t want to miss out on an opportunity to showcase the wonderful gardens in our community.” said Pape.





“We’ve got some ideas in the works and we may even create a new family favorite event.” commented Pape enthusiastically.

“We are all living in this new world and learning to adapt. I believe Richmond Beach is resilient and we will find ways to continue building community together.” shared Pape.



