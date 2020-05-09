Richmond Beach Community Association’s annual events looking different this year
Saturday, May 9, 2020
Unfortunately, with the City of Shoreline’s recent announcement of the citywide cancellation of summer events in response to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Richmond Beach Community Association (RBCA) will be unable to host some of their summer events this year including the Sandcastle Contest, Food Trucks and National Night Out.
“It pains us to announce the cancellation of our beloved summer events.” said Teresa Pape, Executive Director of the Richmond Beach Community Association.
“Families come together during the summer to build sandcastles, enjoy food trucks and get to know neighbors. We must follow the lead of the City of Shoreline because the health and safety of our community is a priority at this time.”
The RBCA is dedicated to bringing the community together, now more than ever.
“Things just need to look a bit different this year and that’s okay.” commented Pape.
The RBCA is experimenting with new ways of hosting favorite events. For example, the Garden Tour is going virtual this year.
“We didn’t want to miss out on an opportunity to showcase the wonderful gardens in our community.” said Pape.
“We’ve got some ideas in the works and we may even create a new family favorite event.” commented Pape enthusiastically.
The Richmond Beach Community Association presents 15 events a year including the Strawberry Festival, Halloween Carnival, Turkey Day Fun Run and the Community Tree Lighting, however it is the smaller sized events like the Garden Tour, Sandcastle Contest, Food Trucks and National Night Out that make the Richmond Beach community so unique.
“We are all living in this new world and learning to adapt. I believe Richmond Beach is resilient and we will find ways to continue building community together.” shared Pape.
You can support the RBCA by becoming a member, renewing your membership or making an additional financial donation. The cost for an annual individual membership is just $20. Or if you simply want to donate to help support the RBCA, you can do so online through their webpage or by sending a check to P.O. Box 60186 Richmond Beach, WA 98160.
