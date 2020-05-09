Jobs: Shoreline Community College
Saturday, May 9, 2020
Shoreline Community College is recruiting for the following position
Fiscal Analyst 3 – Financial Services/Budget
Date of first consideration: May 18, 2020
Job description and application
Interested applicants may apply at www.shoreline.edu/hr for our full-time and part-time positions. It’s easy to search for open positions using the search bar and filtering tools.
Interested applicants may apply at www.shoreline.edu/hr for our full-time and part-time positions. It’s easy to search for open positions using the search bar and filtering tools.
0 comments:
Post a Comment