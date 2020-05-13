Pramila Jayapal online town hall Wednesday 5pm
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
U.S. Representative (WA-07)
The impacts of this pandemic have been devastating: more than 17,000 confirmed cases and 945 deaths here in Washington, and more than 33 million unemployed across the nation.
In recent weeks, it has become clear that communities of color have been among the hardest hit, experiencing higher rates of infection and unemployment as well as significant challenges accessing federal relief programs like the Paycheck Protection Plan (PPP).
And, like you, I have been heartbroken by the spike of hate and violence directed at our Asian American and Pacific Islander neighbors.
I will be joined by three special guests:
Please join us. You can watch live at facebook.com/repjayapal or dial in at (929) 205-6099, passcode 849-1875-3964#
In recent weeks, it has become clear that communities of color have been among the hardest hit, experiencing higher rates of infection and unemployment as well as significant challenges accessing federal relief programs like the Paycheck Protection Plan (PPP).
And, like you, I have been heartbroken by the spike of hate and violence directed at our Asian American and Pacific Islander neighbors.
That’s why my next online briefing on the coronavirus will focus specifically on its impact on communities of color. I hope you will join me for this important conversation tomorrow (Wednesday, May 13th) at 5 pm PT.
I will be joined by three special guests:
- Michael Byun, Executive Director of Asian Counseling and Referral Service
- Glenn Harris, President of Race Forward
- Dr. Leo Morales, Professor and Chief Diversity Officer, UW School of Medicine
Please join us. You can watch live at facebook.com/repjayapal or dial in at (929) 205-6099, passcode 849-1875-3964#
0 comments:
Post a Comment