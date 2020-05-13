Jobs: Shoreline Community College
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Shoreline Community College is recruiting for the following positions:
Fiscal Analyst 3 – Financial Services/Budget
Date of first consideration: May 18, 2020
Description and application
Fiscal Specialist Supervisor – Financial Services/Budget
Date of first consideration: June 1, 2020
Description and application
Interested applicants may apply HERE for our full-time and part-time positions. It’s easy to search for open positions using the search bar and filtering tools.
