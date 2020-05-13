LFP City Council Thursday

Wednesday, May 13, 2020


City of Lake Forest Park
CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING

Thursday, May 14, 2020
7:00 p.m.

Meeting to be Held Virtually

Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/94495365380
Meeting ID: 944 9536 5380

City Hall is Closed to the Public


Resolution 1772
Authorizing Mayor to Sign Water Works Program Grant Agreement with King County for $45,000 in Funding to Conduct Riparian Restoration along a Section of McAleer Creek.

The City Administrator reports that Chuck Fisher has retired as of April 30; he was a 14 Year member of the Public Works team. With the hiring freeze, we will not be filling the position until it has lifted which means that some repair work may not be accomplished this year. 



