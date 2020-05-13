LFP City Council Thursday





City of Lake Forest Park

CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING





Thursday, May 14, 2020

7:00 p.m.





Meeting to be Held Virtually





City Hall is Closed to the Public





The City Administrator reports that Chuck Fisher has retired as of April 30; he was a 14 Year member of the Public Works team. With the hiring freeze, we will not be filling the position until it has lifted which means that some repair work may not be accomplished this year.













Resolution 1772Authorizing Mayor to Sign Water Works Program Grant Agreement with King County for $45,000 in Funding to Conduct Riparian Restoration along a Section of McAleer Creek.