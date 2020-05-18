Paine Field to suspend operations for 10 weeks

Monday, May 18, 2020

Paine Field in Everett
Photo copyright Marc Weinberg

According to reporting the The Seattle Times, Paine Field in Everett will suspend passenger service from May 22 to July 31 for aircraft ramp maintenance and repairs.

They had originally planned the work for the summer but decided to take advantage of the unplanned break in air travel resulting from the COVID-19 turndowns.

They will be replacing asphalt ramps with more durable concrete.

Read The Times story HERE


