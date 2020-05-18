Obituary: Richard E. 'Dick" Murphy, LCMDR USN Retd 1946-2020

Dick Murphy











Rick earned a BS in Computer Science at the University of Utah and in 1980 a BS in Naval Engineering at Naval Postgraduate School, Monterey, CA.



He began his 21-year Naval career as an Electronic Technician and after OCS eventually became an Engineering Duty Officer and Nuclear Ship Superintendent.



His Computer Science degree led him to various positions culminating as a Quality Engineer for Boeing before retiring.



Predeceased by his parents, E. Patricia (Stillwagon) and Robert E. Murphy; his sister, Sharyn (Murphy) Skurska. Survived by his son, Sean P. Murphy (wife, Marci DeLeon), granddaughter, Virginia DeLeon; stepson, Geno Castagnoli III; ex-wife, Susan Berman (husband, Hanan); and friend, Pam Queen.



He was a social person who liked parties and gave many for whatever reason. His Navy career provided many experiences throughout the Pacific, west and east coasts of the US.



He was proud of his charity work for the SOVERN (Society of Vintage Racing Enthusiasts) Guild - raising money for uncompensated care at Children’s Hospital and WARM (WA Adoption Reunion Movement) - reuniting families separated by adoption.



No services are planned.









RICHARD E. MURPHY, LCMDR USN RETD1946 – 2020Rick was born and raised in Uniontown, PA and graduated with honors from Uniontown High School. He left his hometown in 1968 to enlist in the USN. By 1972, the Navy had sent him to Officer Candidate School.