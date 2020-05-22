Online programs for adults via King County Libraries for the week of May 25. All events are free and open to the public
Friday, May 22, 2020
Online Adult Programs via the King County Library System
Week of May 25, 2020
All are free and open to the public
Daily Arts Activities by Silver Kite!
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ea23952b9b2f82400f3b559
Date: Weekdays
Description:
For all ages.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Silver Kite Community Arts is offering daily online inter-generational workshops, talks, social hours and performances FREE for KCLS patrons. We hope that by offering these opportunities, we are providing stimulating creative engagement opportunities and social connection during this challenging time.
Classes for this week include:
Music and Memories-The Movies (Dementia Friendly): Tuesday, May 26, 10:30am
Making Newspaper Planters: Tuesday, May 26, 1:30pm
Silver Kite Social Hour: Wednesday, May 27, 1:30pm
Making Newspaper Planters: Thursday, May 28, 10:30am
Paint and Sip- Acrylics: Thursday, May 28, 1:30pm
Paint and Sip- Acrylics: Friday, May 29, 1:30pm
Register at silverkite.us/kcls.
You will see "GUEST AREA." Enter KCLS2020 for the password and choose your classes.
You will receive an email confirmation with a list of supplies and access instructions before the class.
Plaza Comunitaria-Tutorías para adultos/Tutoring for Adults
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5e94ef4f2b699a45005bc611
Date: Mondays, 10am-1pm
Wednesdays, 5:30pm-8:30pm
Saturdays, 10am-1pm
Description: Mientras las bibliotecas están cerradas, llámenos para ver si podemos ayudarlo a comenzar sus estudios en línea.
Comunicate con Teresa, 425.369.3443, tlcid@kcls.org.
Clases gratuitas en español para adultos. Consigue tu certificado de primaria y secundaria de la SEP (Secretaria de Educación Pública de México). Programa individual para personas de cualquier nacionalidad.
Free drop-in tutoring for Spanish-speaking adults seeking to obtain their elementary and/or middle school official diploma from the SEP (Mexican Secretary of Public Education). This is an individualized program for people of all nationalities.
Talk Time
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ea0ae332b699a45005bff25
Date: Tuesdays
Start Time: 1:00 PM
End Time: 2:00 PM
Description: Practice speaking English with other English language learners online!
Learn about American culture and meet people from around the world, while connecting from home!
Register with your email and we will send you the link to join the Zoom meeting.
Small Business Counseling-Navigating COVID-19
Date: Wednesdays
Session 1: 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ebb07818463404500b0b5f9
Session 2: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ebb07c93a6fc12f007e1e03
Description: For adults.
One-on-one counseling with a SCORE mentor to help you with your startup or assist with your existing business including navigating COVID-19. SCORE (Service Corps of Retired Executives) is a nonprofit organization supported by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).
Register online for a virtual one-hour session that will be conducted over the phone or computer.
A SCORE Counselor will email you about your meeting preferences.
Genealogy Help with Eastside Genealogical Society
Date: Wednesdays
Session 1: 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5eb507cf8463404500b09e24
Session 2: 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5eb508673a6fc12f007e075c
Description: Are you just beginning your family history research? Or have you hit a wall in your research? Wherever your ancestors are from, volunteers from Eastside Genealogical Society are waiting to assist with genealogical research. You can arrange a virtual help appointment by registering here. You will be contacted via email with a weblink to enter your individual teleconference help session at least 1 hour before your session.
Please register at least 24 hours before the help session.
Construction Trade Training Information
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ebc603097bfe62f00076782
Date: Thursdays
Start Time: 2:00 PM
End Time: 3:00 PM
Description: For adults.
ANEW offers free training for anyone interested in getting into a career in construction, starting at $20-$30+/hour. Attend information sessions to learn more about programs and enroll.
Information sessions and enrollment in ANEW programs are now offered online!
Online information sessions can be joined from ANEW's events page: https://anewaop.org/events/
Pre-recorded sessions can also be viewed anytime from their events page.
For more information, contact simone@anewaop.org or call 425.390.7711.
Shoreline All-Ages Socially Distant Book Club!
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5e87e242ce133724002dfd68
Date: Thursdays
Start Time: 6:00 PM
End Time: 8:00 PM
Description: Let's READ together (but maintain social distance)!
On Thursdays, 6-8pm, find a cozy place and READ!
Commit to reading for at least 30-45 minutes (but feel free to read the full two hours). Read a print book, eBook, whatever you like! Read on your own or as a family.
Feel connected thinking about all of the people reading with you at the same time from where ever they are.
When you are done reading for the night, send your book's title, author and a quotation from your favorite passage or one sentence that tells what you love about the book.
You can email me at lfield@kcls.org.
I'll compile an online list of all the things we read plus quotations to post on our library Bibliocommons site and then send it all out to you. You might even find your next great read!
Small Business Counseling-Navigating COVID-19
Date: Fridays
Session 1: 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ebb06c1318ab13a002084f1
Session 2: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ebb07179170a12400d30cce
Description: For adults.
One-on-one counseling with a SCORE mentor to help you with your startup or assist with your existing business including navigating COVID-19. SCORE (Service Corps of Retired Executives) is a nonprofit organization supported by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).
Register online for a virtual one-hour session that will be conducted over the phone or computer.
A SCORE Counselor will email you about your meeting preferences.
Crafternoons-Origami Spinner
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5e8241eb588ec245004eaf78
Date: Tuesday, May 26
Start Time: 2:00 PM
End Time: 2:45 PM
Description: Ages 9 and older, younger ages with adult help.
Presented by Emily Mallory of Emily's Papercrafts.
Make a simple origami spinner to amuse pets, kids or yourself!
Suggested supplies will be listed here by 2pm on Monday, May 25.
Sponsored by the Friends of the Black Diamond and Covington Libraries.
The link to join the event will be posted on the Black Diamond and Covington Library Facebook pages at 2pm on Tuesday, May 26.
https://www.facebook.com/BlackDiamondLibrary/
https://www.facebook.com/CovingtonLibrary/
Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5eac8f1696e8c64500611358
Date: Tuesday, May 26
Start Time: 3:00 PM
End Time: 4:30 PM
Description: For adults.
Presented by the Alzheimer's Association.
Alzheimer’s is not normal aging. It’s a disease of the brain that causes problems with memory, thinking and behavior. Learn about the impact of Alzheimer’s, the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, Alzheimer’s disease stages and risk factors, current research and treatments available to address some symptoms, and Alzheimer’s Association resources.
To learn more or to register, please call 1.800.272.3900 or register at alzwa.org/education.
Dungeons and Dragons for Adults
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ec555ca97bfe62f00078ba9
Date: Tuesday, May 26
Start Time: 6:00 PM
End Time: 9:00 PM
Description: Welcoming new players and veteran adventurers ages 18 and older with a King County Library Card or who reside in King County.
Play Dungeons and Dragons 5e online with the Kent Library! Join us in our bi-weekly adventure:
The Warriors of Sehanine.
Each player will need:
A computer with internet connection
An email address
A microphone and headphones or headset to use voice chat
A free account on the Roll20 website
Google Chrome browser (or Microsoft Edge and Mozilla Fire Fox)
Space is limited and registration required by 9pm on May 25.
After registering, you will receive two emails, one with more detailed instructions and a second inviting you to join our voice chat an hour ahead of the game start time.
NASA/SpaceX Crew Launch Live Watch Party
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5eb71b9edd288b2400925611
Date: Wednesday, May 27
Start Time: 1:00 PM
End Time: 2:30 PM
Description: Ages 8 and older.
Parents, please watch with your child. This is a mixed ages online event and NASA astronauts face risks including loss of life.
Join us for a historic NASA/SpaceX launch! Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will be the first to travel to the International Space Station on a commercially built American rocket, a SpaceX Falcon 9 and Crew Dragon spacecraft. We'll review historic moments in SpaceX rocket development prior to watching the main event on NASA TV (Launch scheduled at 1:33pm).
Please register by May 26, 6pm with an email address to receive a Zoom link and password.
How to be a Friend to Someone with Dementia
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ea2010db77c7d2400130e7c
Date: Wednesday, May 27
Start Time: 1:15 PM
End Time: 2:45 PM
Description: Presented by Allyson Schrier.
A dementia diagnosis leaves us with a lot of questions. What do you say to someone who is diagnosed with Alzheimer's or another dementia? How do you communicate with someone who can no longer carry on a conversation? This workshop will answer those questions and more while clarifying what dementia is, and is not. Understanding how different types of dementia progress will help you better support the person living with dementia and their family.
Brought to you by the Redmond Library. Sponsored by The Friends of the Redmond Library.
Register before 10am on May 27. Check your email for the Zoom link on the day of the event.
Need more help? Review detailed instruction on how to Join and Participate in a Webinar or visit https://kcls.zoom.us/ and click on Getting Started at the bottom of the page.
KCLS is recording the webinar and may post it for later viewing.
Weekly Social Call for Older Americans Month
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5eb1edad9aad373a0089df6c
Date: Wednesday, May 27
Start Time: 1:30 PM
End Time: 2:30 PM
Description: For adults.
It can be lonely out there, especially now. Every Wednesday in the month of May we have a “social call” at where you can connect with others. The call will be at 1:30 on the 13th and the 27th, and 10:30 on the 20th.
To register, click on silverkite.us/kcls.
You will see the words "GUEST AREA."
Enter KCLS2020 for the password and choose the social call for each week. You will also see a number of online arts classes you are also welcome to register for at the same time.
Finding an Adult Family Home for People with I/DD
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5eb5861ac7b4ad4500baf8ce
Date: Wednesday, May 27
Start Time: 6:30 PM
End Time: 7:30 PM
Description: For adults.
The road to independence for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities includes supportive and affordable housing. This workshop will help you determine if an Adult Family Home (AFH) is the right model for your loved one with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Meet the presenter:
Cathy Murahashi joined Community Homes as Education and Outreach Manager in January 2020 after 18 years of services to The Arc of King County, where she supported families, developed trainings and curriculum and was a dedicated legislative advocate for services and the rights of people with developmental and intellectual disabilities. Her passion for serving people with ID/DD is fueled by her young adult daughter, Holly who has Down Syndrome and her vision for her to live, work, learn and play in ordinary places in the community.
Sponsored by human services funding from the City of Bellevue, City of Kirkland, City of Bothell and City of Woodinville.
For more information, please visit http://www.community-homes.org.
Please register for this event by Wednesday, May 27, 2pm and you'll be emailed a link to join the meeting.
Quarantine Cocktail Book Club - The Desperation and The Comfort
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5eaf03b96ac4a82400bc319d
Date: May 27
Start Time: 7:00 PM
End Time: 8:30 PM
Description: The Desperation and The Comfort with Bobby Wood, Advanced Cicerone
Click here for an interview with Bobby.
Think about what you have on hand or crave in times of need.
Join us Wednesday evenings in May for a pairing of themed cocktails + books with guest mixologists and KCLS staff.
Bring your reading recommendations to the event or send them in advance to ywu@kcls.org.
Please register and provide your email address. We'll use Zoom to meet. You will receive an email with a link to the session by 5pm the day of the program.
Small Business Counseling-Navigating COVID-19
Date: Thursday, May 28
Session 1: 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ea842436ac4a82400bc1417
Session 2: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ea842609aad373a0089b97c
Session 3: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ea842a26f61a62f003d0f84
Description: For adults.
One-on-one counseling with a SCORE mentor to help you with your startup or assist with your existing business including navigating COVID-19. SCORE (Service Corps of Retired Executives) is a nonprofit organization supported by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).
Register online for a virtual one-hour session that will be conducted over the phone or computer.
A SCORE Counselor will email you about your meeting preferences.
Genealogy 102-Free Genealogy Resources Online and Continuing Education
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ea721a66ac4a82400bc10ab
Date: Thursday, May 28
Start Time: 6:45 PM
End Time: 8:30 PM
Description: For adults.
In addition to Ancestry.com (available from home through KCLS during the Covid19 Pandemic), there are many other free resources online that you can use to research your family history.
Claudia Breland, author and professional genealogist, will demonstrate a variety of free resources as well as webinars and classes to continue learning about genealogical research.
Please register online with your email address. You will be sent a link to join the webinar.
Wisdom Cafe: The Surprises of Aging-Who Knew It Would Be Like This?
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5eb1a48596e8c6450061235e
Date: Friday, May 29
Start Time: 1:00 PM
End Time: 2:00 PM
Description: Join us for a group discussion with a KCLS librarian!
As one writer says, “Life gets better, not easier, but better.” Most of us don’t know what it will be like
be older. Research indicates we might be pleasantly surprised. What have you learned?
Wisdom Cafes invite groups of older adults to engage in intentional dialogues led by trained facilitators. Participants engage with others, are motivated to try new things, and are inspired by sharing life experiences.
To register, please contact Katharine from the Issaquah Senior Center, 425.392.2381.
A Taste of Shakespeare!
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ec2e428e2eee53a00a6154b
Date: Friday, May 29
Start Time: 2:00 PM
End Time: 3:30 PM
Description: For teens and adults.
Presented by Paul Schmid, teacher of series called EnJoy Shakespeare in Bellevue College's Telos program.
Enjoy a taste of Shakespeare in this exciting and enjoyable introduction to the Bard. Watch clips from world-class cinematic productions of Shakespeare’s plays with great actors like Anthony Hopkins, Emma Thompson, Jeremy Irons and Ben Whishaw and discuss the universal themes and symbols.
Sponsored by the Friends of the Issaquah Library.
Please register. A Zoom link will be sent to you 24 hours before the event.
Going from Ukulele to Guitar, or Vice Versa with Wes Weddell
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5eb0585d43224f3a001691b7
Date: Saturday, May 30
Start Time: 11:00 AM
End Time: 1:00 PM
Description: Maybe you’ve heard before that ukulele fingerings and techniques transfers easily to the guitar—but how exactly? Turns out a few key concepts can unlock a future of multi-instrumentalism! Experienced teacher Wes Weddell will guide you through the conversion using familiar songs and a healthy dose of patience and humor. Want to travel the other direction—guitar-to-ukulele? No problem, we’ll cover that as well! Additional plucked-string instruments welcome, but come with the understanding that most of the focus and materials will be specific to ukulele and guitar.
Bring a plucked-/strummed-string instrument (or two!) to the virtual session. Some previous playing experience with guitar or ukulele is helpful, as is familiarity with tuning (Google can help here). We will spend limited in-class time tuning, so log in ready to play!
Classes will use Zoom as a platform, and participants will be asked to mute themselves during practice to accommodate Zoom’s limitations processing audio from multiple sources.
Please register before 9 am the day of the program. Check your email for the Zoom link one hour before the event.
Sponsored by the King County Library System Foundation.
Decluttering Using the KonMari Method
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5eb4585de2eee53a00a5de44
Date: Saturday, May 30
Start Time: 11:00 AM
End Time: 12:00 PM
Description: For adults.
Got clutter? Tidying up is not always a top priority but the messiness and clutter can be stressful. The KonMari method is a system of simplifying and organizing your home by getting rid of physical items that do not bring joy into your life. It was created by organizing consultant Marie Kondo and described in detail in her best-selling book The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up.This workshop includes a KonMari Method overview, visualization exercises and a hands-on demonstration of the KonMari folding technique, categories checklist and more.
Be sure to have a t-shirt or other clothing item available during the workshop if you want to practice folding.
Sponsored by the Newport Way Library Association.
Please register by Friday, May 29, 5pm. Your Zoom invite will be emailed to you by Saturday, May 30, 9am.
Making Backyard Flower Leis
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5eab0f8b6f61a62f003d1b98
Date: Saturday, May 30
Start Time: 1:00 PM
End Time: 2:30 PM
Description: For teens and adults.
Flower leis are perfect for celebrations! In this class, a native of Oahu will show you how to make a fresh flower lei using flowers from your own backyard.
Supplies:
Fresh flowers, bought or picked from your garden on the day of
Container for flowers (paper bag, basket, plastic bowl)
One sheet of newspaper
Sharp scissors
Sewing thread (any color)
Sewing needle (large enough to thread the eye of the needle easily, longer needle is better)
Sponsored by the King County Library Foundation.
Classes will use Zoom as a platform. You will be asked to mute themselves to accommodate Zoom’s limitations processing audio from multiple sources.
Registration required. The Zoom link will be sent to you by email.
Kokua (please) arrive promptly at 1pm!
Book Magic Workshop
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ec419fdc7b4ad4500bb2d70
Date: Saturday, May 30
Start Time: 2:00 PM
End Time: 4:00 PM
Description: Ages 8 and older.
Presented by Seattle ReCreative.
Learn techniques for making books with common household supplies in this live online class. Following a demonstration and time to create three different styles of books, prompts for journaling, sketching and making comics will be presented.
Please have these supplies ready to go in order for us to have fun as a group:
Cereal box or other thin cardboard box to use for book covers
Paper, 15 sheets (copy paper works great or use previously printed paper/junk mail by using the blank reverse side)
Rubber bands and/or string
Drawing and writing supplies (pens, pencils, markers)
Scissors (we recommend having an adult available to assist/supervise with the cutting)
Tape
Optional supplies:
Color paper / Construction paper
Ruler
Brass fasteners / Brads / Binder clips
Decorating supplies (stickers, stamps, glitter glue)
Sponsored by the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council.
Questions? Email Miss Julie, jahiers@kcls.org.
Please register and provide your email address before 2pm on May 29. You will receive an email with a Zoom link to the session by 10am the day of the program.
For help accessing these programs:
- King County Library System, (425) 462-9600 or (800) 462-9600 (in Washington State)
- E-mail form (English): https://kcls.org/need-help/
- E-mail form (Spanish): https://kcls.org/email-us-espanol/
- Chat (English): https://kcls.org/using-the-library/chat/
- Chat (Spanish): https://kcls.org/chat-espanol/
