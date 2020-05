Online programs for adults via King County Libraries for the week of May 25. All events are free and open to the public

Online Adult Programs via the King County Library System

Week of May 25, 2020

All are free and open to the public

King County Library System, (425) 462-9600 or (800) 462-9600 (in Washington State)

E-mail form (English): https://kcls.org/need-help/

E-mail form (Spanish): https://kcls.org/email-us-espanol/

Chat (English): https://kcls.org/using-the-library/chat/

Chat (Spanish): https://kcls.org/chat-espanol/





Date: WeekdaysDescription:For all ages.During the COVID-19 pandemic, Silver Kite Community Arts is offering daily online inter-generational workshops, talks, social hours and performances FREE for KCLS patrons. We hope that by offering these opportunities, we are providing stimulating creative engagement opportunities and social connection during this challenging time.Classes for this week include:Music and Memories-The Movies (Dementia Friendly): Tuesday, May 26, 10:30amMaking Newspaper Planters: Tuesday, May 26, 1:30pmSilver Kite Social Hour: Wednesday, May 27, 1:30pmMaking Newspaper Planters: Thursday, May 28, 10:30amPaint and Sip- Acrylics: Thursday, May 28, 1:30pmPaint and Sip- Acrylics: Friday, May 29, 1:30pmRegister at silverkite.us/kcls You will see "GUEST AREA." Enter KCLS2020 for the password and choose your classes.You will receive an email confirmation with a list of supplies and access instructions before the class.Date: Mondays, 10am-1pmWednesdays, 5:30pm-8:30pmSaturdays, 10am-1pmDescription: Mientras las bibliotecas están cerradas, llámenos para ver si podemos ayudarlo a comenzar sus estudios en línea.Comunicate con Teresa, 425.369.3443, tlcid@kcls.org.Clases gratuitas en español para adultos. Consigue tu certificado de primaria y secundaria de la SEP (Secretaria de Educación Pública de México). Programa individual para personas de cualquier nacionalidad.Free drop-in tutoring for Spanish-speaking adults seeking to obtain their elementary and/or middle school official diploma from the SEP (Mexican Secretary of Public Education). This is an individualized program for people of all nationalities.Date: TuesdaysStart Time: 1:00 PMEnd Time: 2:00 PMDescription: Practice speaking English with other English language learners online!Learn about American culture and meet people from around the world, while connecting from home!Register with your email and we will send you the link to join the Zoom meeting.Date: WednesdaysSession 1: 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ebb07818463404500b0b5f9 Session 2: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ebb07c93a6fc12f007e1e03 Description: For adults.One-on-one counseling with a SCORE mentor to help you with your startup or assist with your existing business including navigating COVID-19. SCORE (Service Corps of Retired Executives) is a nonprofit organization supported by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).Register online for a virtual one-hour session that will be conducted over the phone or computer.A SCORE Counselor will email you about your meeting preferences.Date: WednesdaysSession 1: 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5eb507cf8463404500b09e24 Session 2: 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5eb508673a6fc12f007e075c Description: Are you just beginning your family history research? Or have you hit a wall in your research? Wherever your ancestors are from, volunteers from Eastside Genealogical Society are waiting to assist with genealogical research. You can arrange a virtual help appointment by registering here. You will be contacted via email with a weblink to enter your individual teleconference help session at least 1 hour before your session.Please register at least 24 hours before the help session.Date: ThursdaysStart Time: 2:00 PMEnd Time: 3:00 PMDescription: For adults.ANEW offers free training for anyone interested in getting into a career in construction, starting at $20-$30+/hour. Attend information sessions to learn more about programs and enroll.Information sessions and enrollment in ANEW programs are now offered online!Online information sessions can be joined from ANEW's events page: https://anewaop.org/events/ Pre-recorded sessions can also be viewed anytime from their events page.For more information, contact simone@anewaop.org or call 425.390.7711.Date: ThursdaysStart Time: 6:00 PMEnd Time: 8:00 PMDescription: Let's READ together (but maintain social distance)!On Thursdays, 6-8pm, find a cozy place and READ!Commit to reading for at least 30-45 minutes (but feel free to read the full two hours). Read a print book, eBook, whatever you like! Read on your own or as a family.Feel connected thinking about all of the people reading with you at the same time from where ever they are.When you are done reading for the night, send your book's title, author and a quotation from your favorite passage or one sentence that tells what you love about the book.You can email me at lfield@kcls.org.I'll compile an online list of all the things we read plus quotations to post on our library Bibliocommons site and then send it all out to you. You might even find your next great read!Date: FridaysSession 1: 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ebb06c1318ab13a002084f1 Session 2: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ebb07179170a12400d30cce Description: For adults.One-on-one counseling with a SCORE mentor to help you with your startup or assist with your existing business including navigating COVID-19. SCORE (Service Corps of Retired Executives) is a nonprofit organization supported by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).Register online for a virtual one-hour session that will be conducted over the phone or computer.A SCORE Counselor will email you about your meeting preferences.Date: Tuesday, May 26Start Time: 2:00 PMEnd Time: 2:45 PMDescription: Ages 9 and older, younger ages with adult help.Presented by Emily Mallory of Emily's Papercrafts.Make a simple origami spinner to amuse pets, kids or yourself!Suggested supplies will be listed here by 2pm on Monday, May 25.Sponsored by the Friends of the Black Diamond and Covington Libraries.The link to join the event will be posted on the Black Diamond and Covington Library Facebook pages at 2pm on Tuesday, May 26.Date: Tuesday, May 26Start Time: 3:00 PMEnd Time: 4:30 PMDescription: For adults.Presented by the Alzheimer's Association.Alzheimer’s is not normal aging. It’s a disease of the brain that causes problems with memory, thinking and behavior. Learn about the impact of Alzheimer’s, the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, Alzheimer’s disease stages and risk factors, current research and treatments available to address some symptoms, and Alzheimer’s Association resources.To learn more or to register, please call 1.800.272.3900 or register at alzwa.org/education.Date: Tuesday, May 26Start Time: 6:00 PMEnd Time: 9:00 PMDescription: Welcoming new players and veteran adventurers ages 18 and older with a King County Library Card or who reside in King County.Play Dungeons and Dragons 5e online with the Kent Library! Join us in our bi-weekly adventure:The Warriors of Sehanine.Each player will need:A computer with internet connectionAn email addressA microphone and headphones or headset to use voice chatA free account on the Roll20 websiteGoogle Chrome browser (or Microsoft Edge and Mozilla Fire Fox)Space is limited and registration required by 9pm on May 25.After registering, you will receive two emails, one with more detailed instructions and a second inviting you to join our voice chat an hour ahead of the game start time.Date: Wednesday, May 27Start Time: 1:00 PMEnd Time: 2:30 PMDescription: Ages 8 and older.Parents, please watch with your child. This is a mixed ages online event and NASA astronauts face risks including loss of life.Join us for a historic NASA/SpaceX launch! Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will be the first to travel to the International Space Station on a commercially built American rocket, a SpaceX Falcon 9 and Crew Dragon spacecraft. We'll review historic moments in SpaceX rocket development prior to watching the main event on NASA TV (Launch scheduled at 1:33pm).Please register by May 26, 6pm with an email address to receive a Zoom link and password.Date: Wednesday, May 27Start Time: 1:15 PMEnd Time: 2:45 PMDescription: Presented by Allyson Schrier.A dementia diagnosis leaves us with a lot of questions. What do you say to someone who is diagnosed with Alzheimer's or another dementia? How do you communicate with someone who can no longer carry on a conversation? This workshop will answer those questions and more while clarifying what dementia is, and is not. Understanding how different types of dementia progress will help you better support the person living with dementia and their family.Brought to you by the Redmond Library. Sponsored by The Friends of the Redmond Library.Register before 10am on May 27. Check your email for the Zoom link on the day of the event.Need more help? Review detailed instruction on how to Join and Participate in a Webinar or visit https://kcls.zoom.us/ and click on Getting Started at the bottom of the page.KCLS is recording the webinar and may post it for later viewing.Date: Wednesday, May 27Start Time: 1:30 PMEnd Time: 2:30 PMDescription: For adults.It can be lonely out there, especially now. Every Wednesday in the month of May we have a “social call” at where you can connect with others. The call will be at 1:30 on the 13th and the 27th, and 10:30 on the 20th.To register, click on silverkite.us/kcls You will see the words "GUEST AREA."Enter KCLS2020 for the password and choose the social call for each week. You will also see a number of online arts classes you are also welcome to register for at the same time.Date: Wednesday, May 27Start Time: 6:30 PMEnd Time: 7:30 PMDescription: For adults.The road to independence for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities includes supportive and affordable housing. This workshop will help you determine if an Adult Family Home (AFH) is the right model for your loved one with intellectual and developmental disabilities.Meet the presenter:Cathy Murahashi joined Community Homes as Education and Outreach Manager in January 2020 after 18 years of services to The Arc of King County, where she supported families, developed trainings and curriculum and was a dedicated legislative advocate for services and the rights of people with developmental and intellectual disabilities. Her passion for serving people with ID/DD is fueled by her young adult daughter, Holly who has Down Syndrome and her vision for her to live, work, learn and play in ordinary places in the community.Sponsored by human services funding from the City of Bellevue, City of Kirkland, City of Bothell and City of Woodinville.For more information, please visit http://www.community-homes.org Please register for this event by Wednesday, May 27, 2pm and you'll be emailed a link to join the meeting.Date: May 27Start Time: 7:00 PMEnd Time: 8:30 PMDescription: The Desperation and The Comfort with Bobby Wood, Advanced CiceroneThink about what you have on hand or crave in times of need.Join us Wednesday evenings in May for a pairing of themed cocktails + books with guest mixologists and KCLS staff.Bring your reading recommendations to the event or send them in advance to ywu@kcls.org Please register and provide your email address. We'll use Zoom to meet. You will receive an email with a link to the session by 5pm the day of the program.Date: Thursday, May 28Session 1: 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ea842436ac4a82400bc1417 Session 2: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ea842609aad373a0089b97c Session 3: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ea842a26f61a62f003d0f84 Description: For adults.One-on-one counseling with a SCORE mentor to help you with your startup or assist with your existing business including navigating COVID-19. SCORE (Service Corps of Retired Executives) is a nonprofit organization supported by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).Register online for a virtual one-hour session that will be conducted over the phone or computer.A SCORE Counselor will email you about your meeting preferences.Date: Thursday, May 28Start Time: 6:45 PMEnd Time: 8:30 PMDescription: For adults.In addition to Ancestry.com (available from home through KCLS during the Covid19 Pandemic), there are many other free resources online that you can use to research your family history.Claudia Breland, author and professional genealogist, will demonstrate a variety of free resources as well as webinars and classes to continue learning about genealogical research.Please register online with your email address. You will be sent a link to join the webinar.Date: Friday, May 29Start Time: 1:00 PMEnd Time: 2:00 PMDescription: Join us for a group discussion with a KCLS librarian!As one writer says, “Life gets better, not easier, but better.” Most of us don’t know what it will be likebe older. Research indicates we might be pleasantly surprised. What have you learned?Wisdom Cafes invite groups of older adults to engage in intentional dialogues led by trained facilitators. Participants engage with others, are motivated to try new things, and are inspired by sharing life experiences.To register, please contact Katharine from the Issaquah Senior Center, 425.392.2381.Date: Friday, May 29Start Time: 2:00 PMEnd Time: 3:30 PMDescription: For teens and adults.Presented by Paul Schmid, teacher of series called EnJoy Shakespeare in Bellevue College's Telos program.Enjoy a taste of Shakespeare in this exciting and enjoyable introduction to the Bard. Watch clips from world-class cinematic productions of Shakespeare’s plays with great actors like Anthony Hopkins, Emma Thompson, Jeremy Irons and Ben Whishaw and discuss the universal themes and symbols.Sponsored by the Friends of the Issaquah Library.Please register. A Zoom link will be sent to you 24 hours before the event.Date: Saturday, May 30Start Time: 11:00 AMEnd Time: 1:00 PMDescription: Maybe you’ve heard before that ukulele fingerings and techniques transfers easily to the guitar—but how exactly? Turns out a few key concepts can unlock a future of multi-instrumentalism! Experienced teacher Wes Weddell will guide you through the conversion using familiar songs and a healthy dose of patience and humor. Want to travel the other direction—guitar-to-ukulele? No problem, we’ll cover that as well! Additional plucked-string instruments welcome, but come with the understanding that most of the focus and materials will be specific to ukulele and guitar.Bring a plucked-/strummed-string instrument (or two!) to the virtual session. Some previous playing experience with guitar or ukulele is helpful, as is familiarity with tuning (Google can help here). We will spend limited in-class time tuning, so log in ready to play!Classes will use Zoom as a platform, and participants will be asked to mute themselves during practice to accommodate Zoom’s limitations processing audio from multiple sources.Please register before 9 am the day of the program. Check your email for the Zoom link one hour before the event.Sponsored by the King County Library System Foundation.Date: Saturday, May 30Start Time: 11:00 AMEnd Time: 12:00 PMDescription: For adults.Got clutter? Tidying up is not always a top priority but the messiness and clutter can be stressful. The KonMari method is a system of simplifying and organizing your home by getting rid of physical items that do not bring joy into your life. It was created by organizing consultant Marie Kondo and described in detail in her best-selling book The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up.This workshop includes a KonMari Method overview, visualization exercises and a hands-on demonstration of the KonMari folding technique, categories checklist and more.Be sure to have a t-shirt or other clothing item available during the workshop if you want to practice folding.Sponsored by the Newport Way Library Association.Please register by Friday, May 29, 5pm. Your Zoom invite will be emailed to you by Saturday, May 30, 9am.Date: Saturday, May 30Start Time: 1:00 PMEnd Time: 2:30 PMDescription: For teens and adults.Flower leis are perfect for celebrations! In this class, a native of Oahu will show you how to make a fresh flower lei using flowers from your own backyard.Supplies:Fresh flowers, bought or picked from your garden on the day ofContainer for flowers (paper bag, basket, plastic bowl)One sheet of newspaperSharp scissorsSewing thread (any color)Sewing needle (large enough to thread the eye of the needle easily, longer needle is better)Sponsored by the King County Library Foundation.Classes will use Zoom as a platform. You will be asked to mute themselves to accommodate Zoom’s limitations processing audio from multiple sources.Registration required. The Zoom link will be sent to you by email.Kokua (please) arrive promptly at 1pm!Date: Saturday, May 30Start Time: 2:00 PMEnd Time: 4:00 PMDescription: Ages 8 and older.Presented by Seattle ReCreative.Learn techniques for making books with common household supplies in this live online class. Following a demonstration and time to create three different styles of books, prompts for journaling, sketching and making comics will be presented.Please have these supplies ready to go in order for us to have fun as a group:Cereal box or other thin cardboard box to use for book coversPaper, 15 sheets (copy paper works great or use previously printed paper/junk mail by using the blank reverse side)Rubber bands and/or stringDrawing and writing supplies (pens, pencils, markers)Scissors (we recommend having an adult available to assist/supervise with the cutting)TapeOptional supplies:Color paper / Construction paperRulerBrass fasteners / Brads / Binder clipsDecorating supplies (stickers, stamps, glitter glue)Sponsored by the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council.Questions? Email Miss Julie, jahiers@kcls.org Please register and provide your email address before 2pm on May 29. You will receive an email with a Zoom link to the session by 10am the day of the program.