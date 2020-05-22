2020 ShoreLake Battle of the Bands - Call for Local Bands
Friday, May 22, 2020
The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council is pleased to announce a brand new program, the ShoreLake Battle of the Bands!
The ShoreLake Battle of the Bands aims to support emerging and developing musicians in Washington State and encourage appreciation for the art of music in our community.
Entries will be judged by an esteemed jury of locals in the music industry and advocates. Accepted bands will be live streamed in the two Semi-Final rounds, and the Finals will be live streamed, and (Covid-19 permitting), will be part of our Pop-Up Drive-In Series.
Winners will be decided by the judges, along with audience votes through a live stream. The best of the best will take home impressive industry prizes.
Sign up by July 17, 2020. Bands from all genres can sign up (if you are signed or unsigned). You must play an original song, and be able to play this live.
Some main guidelines include:
- Bands must be working in Washington State
- Bands must have proper license to all copyrighted music, video, and images included in the duration of their involvement
- Notification of acceptance will be sent via email by July 24, 2020
- Must be ages 13+ (with parental permission)
Additional information about registration, timeline, prizes, and jurors on our website! Thank you.
The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council is proud to present this event with support from Jack Malek of Windermere, Robert Lang Studios and Robert Lang Studios Academy, the City of Lake Forest Park, and individual donors, like you.
Questions can be emailed to Terri at programs@shorelinearts.net
The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts
