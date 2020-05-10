Online class to elevate your communication skills - Shoreline Community College
Sunday, May 10, 2020
Online Class! Mindful and Assertive Communication:
Practical Exercises and Techniques to Elevate Your Communication Skills
Would you like to feel more comfortable and confident communicating with other people in a way that leaves you feeling like you said what you needed to say?
In this fun, 2-hour class, join facilitator Megan Toney as you engage in a variety of exercises to practice mindful/ assertive communication and active listening in a positive way.
Register today at shoreline.edu/continuing-ed or contact continuing-ed@shoreline.edu for more information!
