Online class to elevate your communication skills - Shoreline Community College

Sunday, May 10, 2020



Online Class! Mindful and Assertive Communication: 
Practical Exercises and Techniques to Elevate Your Communication Skills 

Would you like to feel more comfortable and confident communicating with other people in a way that leaves you feeling like you said what you needed to say? 

In this fun, 2-hour class, join facilitator Megan Toney as you engage in a variety of exercises to practice mindful/ assertive communication and active listening in a positive way.

Register today at shoreline.edu/continuing-ed or contact continuing-ed@shoreline.edu for more information!




