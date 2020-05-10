Remember when everyone got upset about bags full of dog poop?

Hamlin Park

Photo by Andrew Smith

I once read 125 comments on Next Door by people who were beyond incensed that a dog walker had put a bag of dog poop in a neighbor's garbage can.Then one of our photographers found bags of dog poop hanging on a fence in Hamlin Park.Reader Andrew Smith took this photo Friday morning, beside one of the trails in Hamlin park."Toilet paper strewn everywhere. Less than 100 feet back from 15th Ave NE and NE 165th st."At least the dog owners bag theirs.Watch where you step.