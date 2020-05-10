Firefighters tour Shoreline neighborhoods

Sunday, May 10, 2020

Shoreline Fire Department rolling through various neighborhoods
with music, lights and sirens blaring.
 Photo by Dennis Terpstra


By Diane Hettrick

Shoreline Firefighters rolled through Shoreline neighborhoods on Friday and Saturday evening. They played loud music, flashed their red lights, hit the siren, and waved to the neighbors.

It was billed as an appreciation event for how well Shoreline residents have handled the Stay Home / Stay Healthy order. But at least one of the ladder trucks had a big sign congratulating graduating seniors.

Neighbors came out to see
Photo by Dennis Terpstra


People were alarmed at first (except for the ones who thought it was a really big ice cream truck) but that turned to fun when they saw what was happening. 

The firefighters were thanking the neighbors but the neighborhoods had a chance to, as Dennis Terpstra said, "thank them for the marvelous job they have been doing during these times."

A parade of fire vehicles
Photo by Dennis Terpstra


This weekend they seem to have covered the Echo Lake Neighborhood pretty thoroughly.

Watch for them next Friday and Saturday from 5 - 8pm. Just follow the music and sirens.



