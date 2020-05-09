Stock photo

Online: Baby Story Time!





We will enjoy a short program of songs and rhymes, followed by time for adults to share with each other around their questions, concerns and baby successes.





Napping babies are welcome!









Please also send your email address to lfield@kcls.org with the subject line: Baby Story Time, by 9pm on Tuesday.





Include your name and your baby’s name in the body of the email. You'll receive an invitation to a Zoom meeting to join our live Story Time by 10am on Wednesday morning.





--Shoreline Children's Librarian Laurie Field













Wednesdays, May 13 - June 24, NoonGet comfortable with your baby and your laptop (or another device) and get ready to connect with other caregivers and their infants!