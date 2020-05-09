CORRECTION: COVID-19 cases in Shoreline care facilities - not 1-5 deaths

Saturday, May 9, 2020

In the article published yesterday, I listed five care facilities in Shoreline and several in North Seattle and stated that they reported 1-5 deaths.

That was not correct.

They are facilities that have COVID-19 cases among their residents.

They are working with the state and county health authorities and the UW, and following all protocols. The patients are isolated away from healthy residents, do not require hospitalization and are being taken care of.

King county and Seattle public health is not reporting facilities with fewer than five deaths, but does list every care facility in the county that they are monitoring and helping.

The original article has been updated.

Specifically, Aegis of Shoreline and Fircrest have contacted me to report that they have no deaths in their facilities.

--Diane Hettrick



