CORRECTION: COVID-19 cases in Shoreline care facilities - not 1-5 deaths
Saturday, May 9, 2020
That was not correct.
They are facilities that have COVID-19 cases among their residents.
They are working with the state and county health authorities and the UW, and following all protocols. The patients are isolated away from healthy residents, do not require hospitalization and are being taken care of.
King county and Seattle public health is not reporting facilities with fewer than five deaths, but does list every care facility in the county that they are monitoring and helping.
The original article has been updated.
Specifically, Aegis of Shoreline and Fircrest have contacted me to report that they have no deaths in their facilities.
--Diane Hettrick
