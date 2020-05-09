City of Shoreline discourages crowding at parks this Mother’s Day Weekend
Saturday, May 9, 2020
From the City of Shoreline
The Governor’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy order remains in effect through May 31. Abiding by the Stay Home order is critical to stopping the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Our frontline medical workers, vulnerable residents, and displaced workers need you to stay home. People across the state have been doing their part to stop the spread of the virus and the results are encouraging. However, now is not the time to relax. Even as we slowly begin to open, we still need to abide by social distancing guidelines and stick close to home as much as possible.
Mother’s Day is typically one of the busiest days of the year in our City parks. This year, social distancing is critical, and we need to follow the guidelines given to prevent crowding at parks during this holiday.
We urge everyone, even people who are young and healthy, to continue to stay close to home to slow the spread of COVID-19. If you must go out, stay at least six feet apart from others. This includes in our parks and at the beach. Staying close to home and avoiding all non-essential contact with others is the best way to stay healthy, keep others healthy, and prevent the virus from spreading and overwhelming our healthcare system.
The virus that causes COVID-19 is highly contagious, and each face-to-face interaction is an opportunity for it to spread.
Reminder about parks and park activities
- Enjoy the parks close to home: If you have to get in the car, it’s probably too far. Use your backyard if you have one, walk in your neighborhood, or visit a park closer to home. Please do not crowd popular parks, such as Richmond Beach Saltwater Park. They will still be there when this is all over. Now is the time to enjoy the parks close to home.
- Keep at least six feet of distance between you: The most effective tool we have to slow the spread of COVID-19 is to physically distance ourselves from others. Hiking, biking, and walking are all great ways to enjoy parks right now, just remember to keep at least six feet between you and those around you.
- Do not access off limits equipment or areas: Shoreline has CLOSED all playgrounds, picnic shelters, basketball and tennis courts, ball fields, and the skate park.
- Do not congregate in parks: This means no pick-up games, picnics, BBQs, parties, or bonfires. This is not the time for beach parties.
- Stay home if you are sick.
- WASH YOUR HANDS!
- Richmond Beach Saltwater Park closed to vehicle access: While we encourage people to get outside and exercise, Richmond Beach Saltwater Park continues to draw large crowds, particularly when the weather is nice. This does not meet the goals of the Governor’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy directives. Therefore, we have closed the park to vehicle access. If you have to drive to Richmond Beach Saltwater Park, then it is too far. Enjoy a park closer to home.
- Kruckeberg Botanic Garden is CLOSED. Kruckeberg Garden and MsK Nursery are closed until further notice. Online plant sale orders will be available for pick up 10am to 3pm Tuesdays and Fridays. During these times of extended school closures and social distancing, Kruckeberg Botanic Garden is dedicated to offering resources for students, families, and individuals. Activities, worksheets, and other resources for youth and students and resources for adults can be found on their website at kruckeberg.org.
CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.
