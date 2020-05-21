LFP budget and finance committee meets virtually Thursday 6pm

Thursday, May 21, 2020


City of Lake Forest Park
City Council Budget and Finance Committee 
May 21, 2020
6 - 7:30pm

This meeting will be held virtually. City Hall is currently closed to the public.

AGENDA

Committee Members: John Resha (Chair), Tom French, and Semra Riddle

COVID-19 Fiscal Impact Discussion

Budget Calendar for the 2021/2022 Biennial Budget

Director’s Report

Reading of Written Citizen Comments

Click here for instructions on how to submit written comments

Committee Discussion Documents and Attachments - see pages 3-4

1. April 2020 Budget Monitoring Dashboard
2. Budget Calendar for the 2021/2022 Biennial Budget

Instructions for participating in this meeting virtually:

Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/92475531448

Meeting ID: 924 7553 1448



Posted by DKH at 4:20 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  