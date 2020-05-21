LFP budget and finance committee meets virtually Thursday 6pm
Thursday, May 21, 2020
This meeting will be held virtually. City Hall is currently closed to the public.
AGENDA
Committee Members: John Resha (Chair), Tom French, and Semra Riddle
COVID-19 Fiscal Impact Discussion
Budget Calendar for the 2021/2022 Biennial Budget
Director’s Report
Reading of Written Citizen Comments
• Click here for instructions on how to submit written comments
Committee Discussion Documents and Attachments - see pages 3-4
1. April 2020 Budget Monitoring Dashboard
2. Budget Calendar for the 2021/2022 Biennial Budget
Instructions for participating in this meeting virtually:
Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/92475531448
Meeting ID: 924 7553 1448
