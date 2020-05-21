Author John Grisham visits Lake Forest Park virtually
Thursday, May 21, 2020
|Robert Sindelar of Third Place Books and
John Gresham, best selling author on
Zoom author event
By Cynthia Sheridan
Mr. Grisham spoke for forty-five minutes, outlining his law career and how it prompted him to begin writing legal thrillers.
Since 1990 his work has attracted over 300 million readers, and is printed in 40 languages.
He credits his agent, his wife and his long-standing relationship with Doubleday Books for this incredible record.
Grisham’s current novel, Camino Winds, is the second in a series of life and turbulent weather on the Gulf Coast.
Grisham’s current novel, Camino Winds, is the second in a series of life and turbulent weather on the Gulf Coast.
The story follows a community of colorful writers hanging around a bookstore, the quirky store owner and the rare books black market.
Also discussed was the highly popular “Theodore Boone” children’s book series- created by Grisham after his daughter became a teacher and was looking for suspenseful kids’ books.
Throughout the interview, ZOOM participants were able to ask questions of the author, using the CHAT option.
Throughout the interview, ZOOM participants were able to ask questions of the author, using the CHAT option.
Mr. Grisham offered two suggestions for writers: outline the entire story first and write at least one page every day.
The Firm, published in 1991, was Grisham's first big success as a novelist and marked the beginning of his writing career. It was made into a movie starring Tom Cruise.
0 comments:
Post a Comment