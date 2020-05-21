Author John Grisham visits Lake Forest Park virtually

Robert Sindelar of Third Place Books and

Mr. Grisham spoke for forty-five minutes, outlining his law career and how it prompted him to begin writing legal thrillers.





Since 1990 his work has attracted over 300 million readers, and is printed in 40 languages.





He credits his agent, his wife and his long-standing relationship with Doubleday Books for this incredible record.



Grisham’s current novel, Camino Winds, is the second in a series of life and turbulent weather on the Gulf Coast.







Also discussed was the highly popular “Theodore Boone” children’s book series- created by Grisham after his daughter became a teacher and was looking for suspenseful kids’ books.



Throughout the interview, ZOOM participants were able to ask questions of the author, using the CHAT option.





The Firm, published in 1991, was Grisham's first big success as a novelist and marked the beginning of his writing career. It was made into a movie starring Tom Cruise.



Mr. Grisham offered two suggestions for writers: outline the entire story first and write at least one page every day. The story follows a community of colorful writers hanging around a bookstore, the quirky store owner and the rare books black market.





