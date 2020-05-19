KCSO: Medal of Heroism for Metro bus driver Eric Stark

Tuesday, May 19, 2020

The logo on his shirt says
"Brotherhood of Essential Workers"


 Story and photo from King County Sheriff's Office

Eric Stark, a King County Metro bus driver, received the first ever Medal of Heroism from King County Sheriff Mitzi G. Johanknecht.

On March 27, 2019, Stark was driving a Metro coach in Lake City when he was shot in the chest by a gunman who was standing in the middle of the street. Despite his serious injuries, Stark kept a level head and put the bus in reverse and got his passengers out of harms way. He is credited with saving their lives.

His heroism inspired Sheriff Johanknecht to create the Medal of Heroism award for community members who go above and beyond to save lives. Eric is our first recipient and it is well deserved.




