Low flying aircraft - second Gypsy Moth treatment scheduled for Tuesday

Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Spraying for gypsy moth
Photo copyright Marc Weinberg

The second of three gypsy moth treatments has been scheduled for Woodway on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. 

Treatments will begin as early as 8am, weather permitting.

The first treatment was delayed for three hours until the clouds cleared.

Expect low flying aircraft over Richmond Beach as the pilot sets up his runs.

More information about gypsy moth treatments, including maps, can be found HERE



