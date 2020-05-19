Low flying aircraft - second Gypsy Moth treatment scheduled for Tuesday

Spraying for gypsy moth

The second of three gypsy moth treatments has been scheduled for Woodway on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.





Treatments will begin as early as 8am, weather permitting.









Expect low flying aircraft over Richmond Beach as the pilot sets up his runs.



The first treatment was delayed for three hours until the clouds cleared. More information about gypsy moth treatments, including maps, can be found HERE












