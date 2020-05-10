GiveBIG extended to May 15

Sunday, May 10, 2020

EXTENDED TO MAY 15


GiveBIG, the annual community fundraising drive, has been extended to Friday, May 15. There are many deserving local organizations. Here are a few:

Lake City Partners Endling Homelessness  - (Prince of Peace church in Shoreline is part of the partnership) Goal $20k, raised $18k

Seattle Choral Company - raised $9,832.00 and $1,400 in matching gifts

Mary's Place met the Amazon $1 million challenge and raised $2,376,557. They have two shelters in Shoreline.

Compass Housing Alliance - qualified for matching funds to raise a total of $54,700

The Shoreline LFP Senior Center has provided essential services to our community during the COVID-19 pandemic. To help continue this mission donate on our website here!

If you love the Lake Forest Park Farmers market, consider making a gift today here or at ThirdPlaceCommons.org.




