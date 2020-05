GiveBIG extended to May 15

EXTENDED TO MAY 15





Mary's Place met the Amazon $1 million challenge and raised $2,376,557. They have two shelters in Shoreline.

























the annual community fundraising drive, has been extended to Friday, May 15. There are many deserving local organizations. Here are a few: Lake City Partners Endling Homelessness - (Prince of Peace church in Shoreline is part of the partnership) Goal $20k, raised $18k Seattle Choral Company - raised $9,832.00 and $1,400 in matching giftsIf you love the Lake Forest Park Farmers market, consider making a gift today here or at ThirdPlaceCommons.org