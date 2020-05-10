GiveBIG extended to May 15
Sunday, May 10, 2020
|EXTENDED TO MAY 15
GiveBIG, the annual community fundraising drive, has been extended to Friday, May 15. There are many deserving local organizations. Here are a few:
Lake City Partners Endling Homelessness - (Prince of Peace church in Shoreline is part of the partnership) Goal $20k, raised $18k
Seattle Choral Company - raised $9,832.00 and $1,400 in matching gifts
Mary's Place met the Amazon $1 million challenge and raised $2,376,557. They have two shelters in Shoreline.
Compass Housing Alliance - qualified for matching funds to raise a total of $54,700
The Shoreline LFP Senior Center has provided essential services to our community during the COVID-19 pandemic. To help continue this mission donate on our website here!
