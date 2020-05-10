Even in a pandemic, kids need their shots

Sunday, May 10, 2020

The number of immunizations given to children is dropping during the COVID-19 pandemic, both in Washington and nationally. This leaves children and communities at risk. 

The Washington State Department of Health and its partners are concerned that children aren’t getting all the vaccines they need to protect them. 

Slowing or stopping access to immunizations increases the risk that we could see an outbreak of a vaccine-preventable disease. Adding more outbreaks on top of COVID-19 not only would put more people’s health at risk, it also could overload the health care system.

For more information, visit the CDC website



Posted by DKH at 11:55 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  