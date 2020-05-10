Even in a pandemic, kids need their shots

The number of immunizations given to children is dropping during the COVID-19 pandemic, both in Washington and nationally. This leaves children and communities at risk.









For more information, visit the CDC website. Slowing or stopping access to immunizations increases the risk that we could see an outbreak of a vaccine-preventable disease. Adding more outbreaks on top of COVID-19 not only would put more people's health at risk, it also could overload the health care system.













The Washington State Department of Health and its partners are concerned that children aren’t getting all the vaccines they need to protect them.